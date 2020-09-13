DUBAI: UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, arrived in Washington on Sunday heading an official delegation attending the signing ceremony of the UAE-Israeli peace deal.
The White House announced that the UAE and Israel would sign a historic peace treaty at a ceremony in Washington on Sept. 15, in the presence of the UAE foreign minister and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The delegation included several senior Emirati officials and ministers, as well as UAE’s permanent representative to the United Nations Lana Nusseibeh.
The UAE announced last month it would establish full relations with Israel in a deal brokered by Donald Trump, but the deal included an Israeli promise not to annex occupied Palestinian land in the West Bank.
UAE foreign minister arrives in US for Israeli peace signing ceremony
