KAPSARC develops 3 models for Saudi energy system

KAPSARC seeks to contribute to enriching the local and global research industry and support researchers in improving the welfare of societies.
Hebshi Al-Shammari

  • Center has become global leader in energy policy
RIYADH: The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) has developed three models and tools for the economy and energy system in Saudi Arabia, in an effort to boost and diversify Saudi Arabia’s economic and energy prosperity and achieve its Vision 2030 goals.

The center’s researchers have designed the Vision 2030 dynamic input-output tool, the KAPSARC energy model, and the energy policy simulator tool, in order to enhance the understanding of energy economics and environmental policies.

“In order to predict the future of economic and energy issues and face future energy challenges, the number of open-source models and tools reached more than 20 models, 1,800 databases, and 14 research tools,” Dr. Fahad Al-Turki, vice president of research at KAPSARC, said.

Al-Turki pointed out that the development models and tools had provided the latest data and statistics in a variety of subjects and topics, such as the toolkit for behavioral analysis, building energy assessment tool, transport analyzes framework, and the energy data portal, as KAPSARC seeks to contribute to enriching the local and global research industry and support researchers in improving the welfare of societies.

He also stated that the center had 10 initiatives and produced six different publications, such as research papers, data sets, commentaries, peer-reviewed journal articles, and podcasts, to support the global energy sector and help the Kingdom to become less reliant on oil and more diversified in energy resources and revenues.

KAPSARC recently launched a database on the impact of the coronavirus disease on economic and energy indicators to highlight the Kingdom’s efforts in addressing the pandemic and ensuring people’s health.

The center announced last February its progress in the list of the world’s best research centers. KAPSARC jumped 14 positions among Middle East and North African research centers to 15 out of 103 regionally, and ranked 13 out of 60 research centers globally specializing in energy policy.

Lagarde urges govts to support central bank efforts with fiscal spending

Updated 14 September 2020
AFP

Lagarde urges govts to support central bank efforts with fiscal spending

  • ECB ‘stands ready to adjust all of its instruments’ to steer the 19-nation currency club through the crisis
Updated 14 September 2020
AFP

FRANKFURT: European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said Sunday there could be “no complacency” in the battle to recover from the pandemic-induced downturn, urging governments to support central bank efforts with fiscal spending.

Although the eurozone was bouncing back from the lockdowns that devastated economic activity earlier this year, Lagarde said the recovery remained “uneven” and “uncertain” as several nations grapple with a renewed rise in coronavirus infections.

The ECB “continues to stand ready to adjust all of its instruments” to help steer the 19-nation currency club through the crisis, Lagarde said in an online speech addressing a meeting of Arab central bankers.

But she reiterated that eurozone governments had to share the load through public spending and investment.

“Continued expansionary fiscal policies are vital to avoid excessive job shedding and support household incomes until the economic recovery is more robust,” former International Monetary Fund chief Lagarde said.

She urged governments to quickly thrash out the remaining details on the European Union’s €750-billion coronavirus recovery fund “so that the funds can start flowing on schedule in January 2021.”

The ECB itself has taken unprecedented action in recent months to cushion the blow from the pandemic fallout, rolling out a €1.35 trillion emergency bond-buying scheme while keeping interest rates at record lows and offering ultra-cheap loans to banks. The aim is to keep borrowing costs low to boost the economy and push up inflation.

But the ECB’s efforts have been complicated in recent weeks by the rapid rise of the euro against the dollar.

A stronger euro makes imports cheaper, keeping the lid on consumer prices, while exports become less competitive, hurting growth prospects.

Eurozone inflation even turned negative in August for the first time in four years at -0.2. percent — far off the ECB’s inflation target of just under 2.0 percent.

Lagarde acknowledged the concerns, saying that “near-term price pressures will also remain subdued due to the recent appreciation of the euro exchange rate.”

“When it comes to meeting our price stability goal, there is and there will be no complacency,” Lagarde vowed.

The comments were stronger than on Thursday when, after the ECB’s regular monetary policy meeting, Lagarde said the Frankfurt institution was “carefully” monitoring the soaring euro.

Many analysts expect the ECB to unleash more monetary stimulus before the year is over, possibly by extending or increasing its massive emergency bond-buying scheme.

