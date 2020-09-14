KAPSARC develops 3 models for Saudi energy system

RIYADH: The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) has developed three models and tools for the economy and energy system in Saudi Arabia, in an effort to boost and diversify Saudi Arabia’s economic and energy prosperity and achieve its Vision 2030 goals.

The center’s researchers have designed the Vision 2030 dynamic input-output tool, the KAPSARC energy model, and the energy policy simulator tool, in order to enhance the understanding of energy economics and environmental policies.

“In order to predict the future of economic and energy issues and face future energy challenges, the number of open-source models and tools reached more than 20 models, 1,800 databases, and 14 research tools,” Dr. Fahad Al-Turki, vice president of research at KAPSARC, said.

Al-Turki pointed out that the development models and tools had provided the latest data and statistics in a variety of subjects and topics, such as the toolkit for behavioral analysis, building energy assessment tool, transport analyzes framework, and the energy data portal, as KAPSARC seeks to contribute to enriching the local and global research industry and support researchers in improving the welfare of societies.

He also stated that the center had 10 initiatives and produced six different publications, such as research papers, data sets, commentaries, peer-reviewed journal articles, and podcasts, to support the global energy sector and help the Kingdom to become less reliant on oil and more diversified in energy resources and revenues.

KAPSARC recently launched a database on the impact of the coronavirus disease on economic and energy indicators to highlight the Kingdom’s efforts in addressing the pandemic and ensuring people’s health.

The center announced last February its progress in the list of the world’s best research centers. KAPSARC jumped 14 positions among Middle East and North African research centers to 15 out of 103 regionally, and ranked 13 out of 60 research centers globally specializing in energy policy.