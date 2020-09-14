You are here

  • Home
  • UK’s Johnson faces revolt over plan to break Brexit treaty

UK’s Johnson faces revolt over plan to break Brexit treaty

Some EU diplomats believe London is playing a game of chicken, inviting the collapse of trade talks to either get the deal it wants or leave without a deal. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9t2sx

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

UK’s Johnson faces revolt over plan to break Brexit treaty

  • Boris Johnson’s plan to explicitly break international law has plunged Brexit back into crisis
  • The EU has ramped up preparations for a no-deal Brexit
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will try to persuade rebellious lawmakers in his party to vote on Monday for a bill that would break international law by breaching parts of the Brexit divorce deal and that Brussels says will wreck trade talks.
The House of Commons will debate the Internal Market Bill, which the EU has demanded Johnson scrap by the end of September, in the latest brinkmanship of a four-year saga since Britain voted narrowly to leave the bloc.
After the debate, in a vote that may come late, lawmakers will decide if the bill should go to the next stage.
Johnson’s plan to explicitly break international law has plunged Brexit back into crisis less than four months before Britain is finally due to leave the EU’s orbit at the end of a transition period, and jeopardized trade talks.
EU diplomats and officials said the bloc could take legal action against Britain, though there would be no resolution before the end-of-year deadline for its full exit.
The EU has ramped up preparations for a no-deal Brexit, which would be chaotic for business, markets and nearly $1 trillion in annual trade.
Johnson, who has a majority of 80 in the lower house of parliament, faces a growing revolt. All of Britain’s living former prime ministers have expressed concern about his plan as have many senior figures in his Conservative Party.
“No British minister should solemnly undertake to observe treaty obligations with his fingers crossed behind his back,” Johnson’s former Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, who is influential with colleagues, said in The Times newspaper.
Conservative lawmaker Rehman Chishti, who was Johnson’s special envoy for freedom of religion, quit his role, saying he could not support the bill. “As an MP (lawmaker) for 10yrs & former Barrister, values of respecting rule of law & honoring one’s word are dear to me,” he tweeted.
British ministers say the bill, which explicitly states that it could be inconsistent with a host of international laws, is intended to clarify ambiguities — particularly over Northern Ireland — and act as a safeguard in case trade talks fall.
But some EU diplomats believe London is playing a game of chicken, inviting the collapse of trade talks to either get the deal it wants or leave without a deal.
The EU says it cannot trust those who break agreements and that if the bill is not effectively scrapped there will be no trade deal to cover everything from car parts to food.
The pound fell 3 percent last week on fears of a no-deal Brexit.
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the bill was most likely a tactic and a “thin” free-trade deal was still possible as there were just a few outstanding issues.
If, as expected, it is passed in its second reading on Monday, there will be four more days of debate on the bill’s fine print — lasting into Tuesday of next week.
If the bill passes the lower house, it will undergo scrutiny in the House of Lords where opposition from Conservative members is expected to be even stronger.

Topics: UK EU Brexit

Related

World
Boris Johnson defends Brexit change to avoid UK ‘carve-up’
World
UK PM gives October 15 deadline for Brexit deal

Indonesia protests against China ship in its waters

Updated 14 September 2020
AFP

Indonesia protests against China ship in its waters

  • Indonesia rejects China’s nine-dash line claim saying it contravenes the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea
  • China claims most of the South China Sea despite competing claims from other Southeast Asian nations
Updated 14 September 2020
AFP

JAKARTA: Jakarta has protested against the intrusion of a Chinese coast guard ship into the Southeast Asian archipelago’s waters, Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry said Monday.
The Chinese vessel, identified as CCG 5204, was seen Saturday in North Natuna waters, Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone near the Riau Islands province.
“Following the issue, the ministry on Sunday communicated with Chinese representative in Jakarta to request clarification,” spokesman Teuku Faizasyah told on Monday.
The Indonesian maritime security agency said the ship insisted it had been patrolling China’s so-called “nine-dash line,” an area claimed by Beijing but contested by its neighbors.
“The Ministry re-emphasized to the Chinese representative that there’s no overlapping between Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone and China’s waters,” said Faizasyah.
The maritime security agency said the ship left the area on Monday.
Indonesia rejects China’s nine-dash line claim saying it contravenes the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.
Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago nation, is trying to stop foreign vessels fishing in its waters, saying it costs the economy billions of dollars annually.
Jakarta claims the area in the southern reaches of the South China Sea as its exclusive economic zone.
In January Indonesia deployed fighter jets and warships to patrol the Natuna islands waters in a spat with Beijing after Chinese vessels, both coast guard ship and fishing boats, entered the area.
China claims most of the South China Sea despite competing claims from other Southeast Asian nations including Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia.

Topics: Indonesia South China Sea China

Related

World
Indonesian president Joko Widodo visits island in waters disputed by China
World
Indonesia pushes for Southeast Asian patrols of disputed waters

Latest updates

UK’s Johnson faces revolt over plan to break Brexit treaty
The problem with ‘Cuties’ is more than just poor marketing
Suspected Israeli strikes kill 10 pro-Iran fighters in Syria: monitor
Morocco’s Marrakesh ‘suffocates’ without tourists
Turkey says east Med ship will return after maintenance

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.