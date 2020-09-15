You are here

French-Algerian artist Mohamed Bourouissa takes home top photography prize

The Algerian-born artist is known for his politically-charged series that highlight the marginalized communities of Paris. File/Supplied
DUBAI: French-Algerian artist and activist Mohamed Bourouissa was awarded the $38,000 Deutsche Börse photography prize for his politically-charged “Free Trade”  installation first exhibited at a Monoprix supermarket in France.

The installation was shown across an entire floor of the supermarket as part of the Les Rencontres d’Arles photography festival last year.

Using a number of different mediums, including photography and video, the Algerian-born artist’s work reflects the lives of the economically disenfranchised and marginalized inhabitants of France’s major cities. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Free Trade” brought together five hand-selected projects from the last 15-years, such as his 2005-2008 “Périphérique” series, which highlights the lives of unemployed youths in the Paris banlieues captured via smartphone, surveillance footage and augmented reality.

“Free Trade” also included the 2009 series titled “Temps Mort,” made in collaboration with two prison inmates, as well as the more recent “Shoplifters,” where the artist re-photographed polaroids of shoplifters in Brooklyn. 

The 2020 Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize Exhibition opened at The Photographers’ Gallery in London earlier this year. Curated by The Photographers’ Gallery’s Anna Dannemann, the exhibition brought together the four nominated projects from the 2020 shortlisted artists, including Anton Kusters, Mark Neville and Clare Strand. 

DUBAI: Singer and mental health advocate Selena Gomez recently shared her favorite products from her newly-launched Rare Beauty makeup line in a video tutorial — and she gave special shout out to US-Iraqi makeup mogul Huda Kattan.

In the middle of taking viewers through her day-to-night makeup routine and re-creating the deep fuchsia lip she wore in her “Ice Cream” music video with K-pop group Blackpink, she pulled out the product from cult Middle Eastern cosmetics brand, Huda Beauty, that she goes to for the ultimate cat-eye look.

The 28-year-old is one of the latest celebrities to launch a makeup line. Instagram

After prepping her complexion and sculpting her features, Gomez turned her attention to her eyes, whipping out the Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette, Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner and the new Huda Beauty Legit Lashes mascara for when she wants to have “more of a look.”

The double-ended mascara is designed to create volume and length, and the former “Wizards of Waverly Place” star finds that a little goes a long way. “So, I will probably just put on a little bit,” said Gomez in the video as she swiped the mascara in upwards motions across her eyelashes. 

“BEAUTIFUL. So happy that you guys are loving your Legit Lashes,” wrote the Huda Beauty team on the brand’s Instagram account, alongside a snippet from the tutorial.

Iraqi-American beauty mogul Kattan debuted Huda Beauty’s  very first mascara back in May. Featuring two wands — one for lengthening and one for volume — the Legit Lashes mascara is designed to give anyone bold, dramatic eyelashes, one coat at a time.

Meanwhile, Kattan recently tested some Rare Beauty products after receiving a PR package from Gomez and gushed about the new line.

The “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” singer had announced the beauty project back in February. However, the pandemic pushed the line’s summer 2020 launch date to September. The long-awaited line boasts concealer, lipstick, eyeshadow, mascara as well as a whopping 48 shades of foundation.

The Huda Beauty team even posted a product-by-product review on the brand’s blog, with a mix of feedback.

“It looked beautiful on light and medium skin tones, but the white pearl base wasn’t flattering and looked a little too sparkly on rich skin tones,” the team wrote about Gomez’s Always an Optimist Illuminating Primer.

Gomez is one of the latest celebrities to enter the beauty industry, joining the likes of Kylie Jenner, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian West.

