Dubai-based author Avni Doshi shortlisted for 2020 Booker Prize 

“Burnt Sugar” is US-Indian Doshi’s first novel. (Supplied)
DUBAI: Dubai-based author Avni Doshi has been shortlisted for this year’s Booker Prize for her book “Burnt Sugar,” organizers of the coveted British literary award announced on Tuesday. 

“Burnt Sugar” is US-Indian Doshi’s first novel, a story of love and betrayal — not between lovers, but between a mother and her daughter.

She joined the longlist in July and shortly after the announcement was made, she expressed her excitement on Instagram writing: “This is wild.” 

Doshi is among three other debut novelists, Diane Cook, Douglas Stuart and Brandon Taylor, who will be competing for the $63,000 literary prize. The two other nominees are authors Tsitsi Dangarembga and Maaza Mengiste.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Well wishes poured in to congratulate Doshi.

“Huge and happy congratulations to each of these brilliant shortlisted novelists - and some extra ones to extra-brilliant @avnidoshi and her savage, seductive debut ‘Burnt Sugar,’” tweeted one user.

Another wrote: “*Crying* Congratulations @avnidoshi, you totally deserve this. ‘Burnt Sugar’ is so, so good.”

The prize, subject to intense speculation and a flurry of betting, usually brings the victor, who will be announced in November, a huge boost in sales and profile.

