You are here

  • Home
  • Egyptian FM in Greece for talks on border tensions with Turkey

Egyptian FM in Greece for talks on border tensions with Turkey

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias after making a joint statement in Athens on Tuesday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5hv9b

Updated 23 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian FM in Greece for talks on border tensions with Turkey

  • Greek minister accuses Ankara of ‘opening war fronts everywhere,’ violating UN Charter
Updated 23 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Tuesday arrived in the Greek capital Athens for an official visit amid heightened tensions over Turkish maritime border claims in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The ongoing territorial dispute was expected to be among the top regional and international issues up for discussion during several days of talks aimed at further strengthening cooperation and coordination between the two countries.

As well as meeting with the Greek president, prime minister, and his ministerial counterpart, Shoukry was also due to take part in the 24th annual roundtable conference, organized by The Economist group, at which European and Eastern Mediterranean matters would be on the agenda.

Cairo and Athens recently signed an agreement to demarcate maritime borders, a move strongly criticized by Turkey which has been conducting energy exploration operations in the Eastern Mediterranean in the face of Greek protests.

Last year, Turkey angered Egypt and Greece by signing a security and military accord setting out new maritime boundaries and authorizing Ankara to intervene militarily in Libya, which Cairo considered a threat to its national security and the stability of the region as a whole.

Greece and Egypt have continued to condemn Turkey’s violations in Mediterranean waters where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been pursuing an expansionary policy which has placed the Greeks on the front line.

“Turkey is the only country that opens war fronts everywhere, and it is the only country that threatens its neighboring countries with war if they choose to exercise their legal rights. It blatantly violates the UN Charter,” said Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

On Sunday, Shoukry said that his country was waiting for actions from Turkey, not words, in response to statements made by Yasin Aktay, an adviser to Erdogan, about the importance of rapprochement between Cairo and Ankara.

“If Turkey’s statements do not coincide with its actions, they are irrelevant ... Ankara’s expansionist policy destabilizes the region,” Shoukry added.

The minister pointed out that Turkish military presence in Libya and Iraq, and its behavior in the Eastern Mediterranean, threatened regional stability and was not conducive to dialogue and understanding.

Topics: Egypt Greece Turkey

Related

World
EU: Greece-Turkey crisis talks might include other nations
World
Greek police arrest 5 over Lesbos fire, migrants resist new camp

The Abraham Accord: As the world watched, four men made history

Updated 20 min 12 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

The Abraham Accord: As the world watched, four men made history

Updated 20 min 12 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, the foreign minister of Bahrain, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed the Abraham Accord to double the number of Arab states that enjoy normal relations with Israel.
Trump took center stage and emphasized the historic moment: In 72 years since the creation of Israel, he said, two peace deals had been signed, and his administration had added two more in just one month.
More than 700 people, including leading US senators and representatives, thronged the sun-washed South Lawn of the White House. While the administration previously declined to invite Democrats to signing ceremonies, this time a large number were on the guest list.
US media applauded too. “It’s a win, win, win for everybody,” said one TV pundit. Even the Washington Post headlined: “The haters won’t admit it, but Trump’s UAE-Israel diplomacy is an extraordinary triumph.” Many believed the Accord would herald a seismic shift away from the stagnation in which the Middle East has been mired for decades.
The South Lawn has seen only two such events in the past 40 years. Here, in 1978, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin ended three decades of hostilities between Egypt and Israel, and activated diplomatic and economic ties after negotiating an agreement with President Jimmy Carter at Camp David.
The second took place on President Bill Clinton’s watch in 1994, with King Hussein of Jordan on his left and Yitzhak Rabin on the right. The “Washington Declaration” ended the official state of enmity between Jordan and Israel and started negotiations for “an end to bloodshed and sorrow.”
This time, outside the White House, a group of Palestinians chanted: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” An Israeli group gathered in front of the gate. While singing the praises of the Accord, they demanded the removal of Netanyahu, who they called “crime minister.”
The speeches began, interspersed with loud applause. “Any choice other than peace will lead to destruction, poverty and human suffering,” said Sheikh Abdullah, while the Accord would enable the UAE to “stand by the Palestinian people, and realize their hopes for an independent state within a stable and prosperous region.”
Al-Zayani said the Accord was a historic step on the road to a “genuine and lasting peace,” and he hoped the agreement would lead to a “comprehensive and enduring two-state solution for the Palestinian people.”
There were prayers. Netanyahu quoted the Book of Psalms: “May God give strength to His people. May God bless people with peace.” Sheikh Abdullah said: “We say in our Islamic religion ... O God, you are Peace and from you comes Peace.”
They signed the Accord. The crowd applauded. History was made.

Topics: UAE-Israel relations

Related

Update
Middle-East
A ‘new dawn’ as UAE and Bahrain sign Abraham Accord with Israel
Analysis
Middle-East
UAE and Bahrain start a new chapter in Arab-Israeli ties

Latest updates

Egyptian FM in Greece for talks on border tensions with Turkey
The Abraham Accord: As the world watched, four men made history
Kurds again under threat of clampdown in Turkey
Egypt discusses resuming oil exports with Libyan officials
UAE and Bahrain start a new chapter in Arab-Israeli ties

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.