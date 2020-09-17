Deal with Israel will help UAE move away from oil: Minister

You are here

Emirati Economy Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al-Mari said both nations, the UAE and Israel, will learn from each other. (WAM)
  • Abdulla bin Touq Al-Mari said the UAE-Israel accord could generate between $300 million and $550 million in new business deals for his country
  • Al-Mari predicted that the UAE and Israel will partner in developing solar power for the region, that there will be a focus on reducing trade tariffs
CHICAGO: The accord between Israel and the UAE will help the latter shift its reliance on oil production and exportation to other industries in the near future, Emirati Economy Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al-Mari told a gathering hosted by the Atlantic Council and attended by Arab News.

The UAE and Bahrain each signed peace deals with Israel, dubbed the Abraham Accords, at the White House on Tuesday.

Al-Mari said the UAE-Israel accord could generate between $300 million and $550 million in new business deals for his country.

The UAE is the eighth-largest oil-producing country in the world, and seventh in terms of oil exports, which the country estimates accounts for a quarter of its gross domestic product.

“Both nations (the UAE and Israel) will learn from each other … In the UAE we’re very strong in trade. We’re very strong in terms of logistics, in airlines, construction,” Al-Mari said, adding that water and agricultural development are important too.

“There’s a lot of learning in future technology here … The current economic mix for the region can’t depend on oil,” he said.

“We need to redesign the future of the economy, the future of the economic mix. What mix of the economy do we need 10 years down the line? That’s what’s important, and that’s what the conversation is going to be about.”

Al-Mari predicted that the UAE and Israel will partner in developing solar power for the region, that there will be a focus on reducing trade tariffs, and that the accord will progress better than those struck by Israel with Egypt and Jordan.

“We’re very, very excited. I think both nations (the UAE and Israel) come in with an attitude of excitement and curiosity … How can we change for the better?” he said.

“I think it’s important to look at our strengths … We have so many similarities on things that we do. We have a lot of similarities in our economics … and I think it’s just a matter of putting our heart into it, our mind to it and moving forward faster with it,” he added.

“This signing was historic. It was a day that fills the future with optimism, hope and confidence.”

Al-Mari said he received his first phone call from an Israeli official the morning before the discussion, from the minister of economy and trade.

“We had a great conversation … We said, ‘Let’s move fast, let’s move for the nation, let’s move for the people, let’s move for the Palestinian people’.”

Al-Mari emphasized several times that the interests of the Palestinians will continue to be a priority for the UAE.

“We have confirmation from both parties (the US and Israel) that this agreement will bring benefits to the Palestinians,” he said.

Al-Mari added that the UAE-Israel deal will not be one-sided, and that the two countries will “complement” rather than “compete.”

No Middle East peace without solving ‘Palestinian problem,’ says Russia

Updated 18 September 2020
AFP

No Middle East peace without solving ‘Palestinian problem,’ says Russia

  • Kremlin observes ‘progress’ in the normalization of ties in the region
Updated 18 September 2020
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia said it would be a “mistake” to think of peace in the Middle East without resolving the Palestinian issue.

The Foreign Ministry statement came on Thursday after Israel normalized relations with long-time foes Bahrain and the UAE at the White House on Tuesday.

Russia said it noted “progress” in the normalization of ties between Israel and several Arab countries but said that “the Palestinian problem remains acute.” 

“It would be a mistake to think that without finding a solution to it that it will be possible to secure lasting stabilization in the Middle East.” 

Moscow urged regional and global players to “ramp up coordinated efforts” to solve the issue. 

“Russia is ready for such joint work,” including in the framework of the diplomatic Quartet of Middle East peace negotiators and in close coordination with the Arab League, the Foreign Ministry said. 

US President Donald Trump has said similar US-brokered deals are close between the Jewish state and several other nations. 

Bahrain and the UAE are the first Arab nations to establish relations with Israel since Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994. 

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said on Tuesday that only an Israeli withdrawal from its occupied territories could bring peace to the Middle East.

