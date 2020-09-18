You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi candidate through to next round of WTO race

Saudi candidate through to next round of WTO race

Tuwaijri is among three women and one other man bidding to become the next director-general of the WTO. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bgbg4

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi candidate through to next round of WTO race

  • Tuwaijri is among three women and one other man bidding to become the next director-general of the WTO
  • The other remaining candidates are from Kenya, Nigeria, South Korea, and the UK
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s candidate Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri advanced to the second round of the selection process, the Geneva-based World Trade Organization said on Friday.
Tuwaijri is among three women and one other man bidding to become the next director-general of the WTO. The remaining candidates are Kenyan minister Amina Mohamed, former Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee and British ex-minister Liam Fox.

Topics: Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri Tuwaijri4wto

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s WTO candidate wants practical pilot at the controls

Saudi education minister praises teacher continuing mission to educate while battling cancer

Updated 18 September 2020
Arab News

Saudi education minister praises teacher continuing mission to educate while battling cancer

Updated 18 September 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Education, Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh, called to give thanks to school teacher Mohammed Al-Fifi who has continued to teach his students while battling cancer in hospital.

The Saudi minister praised Al-Fifi’s efforts to educate students despite his chemotherapy treatment in hospital and wished him a speedy recovery.

The Saudi minister thanked Al-Fifi during the video call and said he was a role model for those in the field of education.

Al-Sheikh also praised other teachers in the Kingdom for their efforts, calling the foundation of society.

Al-Fifi, 37, is a third-grade Arabic language teacher at Abu Omar Al-Dany Elementary in Riyadh’s Al-Uraija Al-Gharbiyah area.

In May, doctors told him they had found cancer in his lymph nodes, and he was admitted to the hospital soon after to begin chemotherapy.

Four treatments later, he is doing well but faces a long, hard battle.

Topics: Saudi education cancer

Latest updates

Whole of Iran on coronavirus red alert due to rise in deaths: Health official
Iranian hackers capable of cracking encrypted messaging systems, reports suggest
US officials to ban TikTok, WeChat downloads from Sunday
Dubai gets a taste of kosher
US accuses Hezbollah of storing explosive chemical in Europe

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.