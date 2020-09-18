Saudi candidate through to next round of WTO race

Saudi education minister praises teacher continuing mission to educate while battling cancer

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Education, Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh, called to give thanks to school teacher Mohammed Al-Fifi who has continued to teach his students while battling cancer in hospital.

The Saudi minister praised Al-Fifi’s efforts to educate students despite his chemotherapy treatment in hospital and wished him a speedy recovery.

The Saudi minister thanked Al-Fifi during the video call and said he was a role model for those in the field of education.

#فيديو |#منصة_مدرستي تجمع #وزير_التعليم والمعلم محمد الفيفي وطلابه..

كلمات الشكر، ودعوات الشفاء؛ لمعلم لم يمنعه مرض السرطان أن يؤدي رسالته، ويعود للحياة بأمل وتفاؤل.

شكراً لكل معلم ومعلمة على جهودهم المخلصة. pic.twitter.com/rd3KakFNF8 — وزارة التعليم - عام (@moe_gov_sa) September 17, 2020

Al-Sheikh also praised other teachers in the Kingdom for their efforts, calling the foundation of society.

Al-Fifi, 37, is a third-grade Arabic language teacher at Abu Omar Al-Dany Elementary in Riyadh’s Al-Uraija Al-Gharbiyah area.

In May, doctors told him they had found cancer in his lymph nodes, and he was admitted to the hospital soon after to begin chemotherapy.

Four treatments later, he is doing well but faces a long, hard battle.