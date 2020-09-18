Saudi Arabia’s candidate Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri advanced to the second round of the selection process, the Geneva-based World Trade Organization said on Friday.
Tuwaijri is among three women and one other man bidding to become the next director-general of the WTO. The remaining candidates are Kenyan minister Amina Mohamed, former Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee and British ex-minister Liam Fox.
Saudi candidate through to next round of WTO race
