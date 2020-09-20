You are here

Russia's new COVID cases above 6,000 for second day in a row

Above, an employee demonstrating a vial with “Gam-COVID-Vac” vaccine against the coronavirus disease during its production at Binnopharm pharmaceutical company in Zelenograd near Moscow on Aug 7, 2020. (Russian Direct Investment Fund via Reuters)
Updated 20 September 2020
Reuters

Russia's new COVID cases above 6,000 for second day in a row

  • The country’s coronavirus crisis center said 79 people had died of the disease in the last 24 hours
Updated 20 September 2020
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia reported 6,148 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the second straight day when the daily number of cases exceeded 6,000, taking the national tally of infections to 1,103,399.
The country’s coronavirus crisis center said 79 people had died of the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the Russian death toll to 19,418.

Topics: Russia Coronavirus

Britain is at coronavirus tipping point, health minister says

Updated 20 September 2020
Reuters

Britain is at coronavirus tipping point, health minister says

  • ‘The choice is either that everybody follows the rules ... or we will have to take more measures’
  • Second national lockdown a possible option
Updated 20 September 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Britain is at a tipping point on COVID-19, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, warning that a second national lockdown could be imposed if people don’t follow government rules designed to stop the spread of the virus.
COVID-19 cases have risen sharply in recent weeks to more than 4,000 per day. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called it a second wave and stricter lockdown measures have been introduced in areas across the country — with London possibly next in line.
“The nation faces a tipping point and we have a choice,” Hancock told Sky News. “The choice is either that everybody follows the rules ... or we will have to take more measures.”
Hancock later told the BBC that a second national lockdown was possible option.
“I don’t rule it out, I don’t want to see it,” he said.
Johnson announced fines of up to $12,900 on Saturday for people in England who break new rules requiring them to self-isolate if they have been in contact with someone infected with COVID-19.
In addition to tighter rules on social gatherings across the country, several cities and regions in Britain have had ‘local lockdowns’ imposed, limiting even more strictly when, where and how many people can meet up socially.
Asked about comments from London mayor Sadiq Khan, who said on Friday new restrictions were increasingly likely in the capital, Hancock said: “I’ve had discussions this week with the Mayor of London, and the teams are meeting today to discuss further what might be needed.”
Hancock was also asked on Times Radio about the possibility of Londoners being told to work from home later this week, and said: “Well, I wouldn’t rule it out.”
The opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said he would support whatever measures the government brings forward, but criticized the government’s testing system for not having the capacity to deal with increased demand as schools returned.

Topics: Britain Coronavirus

