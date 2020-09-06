MOSCOW: Russia reported 5,195 new coronavirus cases on Sunday taking its total to 1,025,505, the fourth largest in the world.
The Russian coronavirus crisis center said 61 deaths had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 17,820.
Russia reports 5,195 new coronavirus cases and 61 deaths
https://arab.news/ydufy
Russia reports 5,195 new coronavirus cases and 61 deaths
- Russia’s coronavirus caseload is now at 1,025,505, the fourth largest in the world
MOSCOW: Russia reported 5,195 new coronavirus cases on Sunday taking its total to 1,025,505, the fourth largest in the world.