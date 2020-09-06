Russia reports 5,195 new coronavirus cases and 61 deaths

You are here

Russia’s coronavirus caseload is now at 1,025,505, the fourth largest in the world. (AFP file photo)
  • Russia’s coronavirus caseload is now at 1,025,505, the fourth largest in the world
MOSCOW: Russia reported 5,195 new coronavirus cases on Sunday taking its total to 1,025,505, the fourth largest in the world.
The Russian coronavirus crisis center said 61 deaths had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 17,820.

  • China fired its first astronaut into orbit in 2003
  • The reusable craft landed as planned at Jiuquan
BEIJING: China’s first reusable spacecraft landed Sunday after two days in orbit, a possible step toward lower-cost space flight, the government announced.
The secretive, military-run space program has released few details of the spacecraft, which was launched Friday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in China’s desert northwest.
State media have yet to publish any photos of the latest craft. Its size and shape are unclear.
China fired its first astronaut into orbit in 2003 and has launched a space station and landed a robot rover on the moon. A probe carrying another robot rover is en route to Mars.
The reusable craft landed as planned at Jiuquan, the official Xinhua News Agency said.
The flight “marks an important breakthrough in our country’s research on reusable spacecraft” that promise a ” more convenient and inexpensive way” to reach space, Xinhua said.

