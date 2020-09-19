MOSCOW: Russia reported 6,065 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the first time the daily tally has been higher than 6,000 in two months. The national tally of infections rose to 1,097,251.
The coronavirus crisis center said 144 people had died of the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the Russian death toll to 19,339.
Russia’s new COVID-19 cases surpass 6,000 for first time in two months
