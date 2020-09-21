You are here

  • Home
  • UN chief Guterres: Global ‘stakes couldn’t be higher’ 

UN chief Guterres: Global ‘stakes couldn’t be higher’ 

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the R20 Austrian World Summit in Vienna, Austria, May 28, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/877bn

Updated 4 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

UN chief Guterres: Global ‘stakes couldn’t be higher’ 

  • UN chief addresses first-ever virtual General Assembly
  • COVID-19 is ‘No. 1 global security threat in our world today’
Updated 4 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK:  In a normal year, this would be the week where world leaders descend upon Manhattan and, armed with speeches, inspiring or clichéd, take over the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

The event has been called the “World Cup of diplomacy,” and has often offered plenty of star power.

Here, the late Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi once went on a long, incoherent tirade against the UN Security Council.

And from this arena in the heart of New York, “the belly of the empire,” the late Argentinian Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara denounced the “imperial aggressor.”

Year in year out, the UNGA has been the territory where diplomatic fights are won and lost, and where hundreds of resolutions are introduced annually.

As it celebrates its birth in 1945 from the ruins of the First World War, the UN is for the first time, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, convening world leaders in a virtual format.

The globe will be watching their pre-recorded videos amid urgent calls for actions and solutions for a world in crisis.

The ideals remain the same as those upon which the UN was built 75 years ago: A better world with a focus on climate, health, poverty, inequality, justice, human rights and gender equality.

But as he looked ahead to convening the 75th UNGA and its highly visible general debate, UN chief Antonio Guterres warned that everything the organization stands and works for is in jeopardy.

“The stakes couldn’t be higher,” he said after a moment of silence and prayer that launched the 75th session.

“Our world is nearing the grimmest of milestones — 1 million lives lost to (COVID-19). The virus is the No. 1 global security threat in our world today.”

But the pandemic is not the only issue the world faces. Racism, intolerance, armed conflict and hunger remain global challenges.

Guterres’s entreaty for a global cease-fire in March has been largely ignored. “Spoilers are active, distrust is deep. We must persevere,” he said. 

“Peace is never a given. It’s an aspiration that’s only as strong as our conviction, and only as durable as our hope,” he added.

“It can take decades, even centuries, to build peaceful, stable societies. But peace can be squandered in an instant by reckless, divisive policies and approaches.”

He pressed for a cease-fire, confidence-building measures and the resumption of the political process in Yemen.

Regarding Libya, he urged parties to implement commitments made during the Berlin conference in January 2020.

Guterres reaffirmed international support for Lebanon’s stability and state institutions, and called for the swift formation of a government that meets the aspirations of the people.

He said it is important not to give up on the peace process in the Middle East, and confidence building is the only solution to the dispute in the east Mediterranean between Turkey and Greece.

As many UN officials emphasized over the past few days, it is not only on questions of cease-fires that the organization is struggling.

The Sustainable Development Goals — 17 UN objectives aimed at eliminating inequities including poverty, gender bias and illiteracy by 2030 — are also imperilled. Even before the pandemic, the goals were “seriously off track,” as one monitoring group put it.

“Recovery must advance gender equality and effective multilateralism,” Guterres said. “The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is designed to address the very fragilities and shortcomings that the pandemic has exposed. At its heart is a simple promise: To end poverty and leave no one behind. And it means placing women at the center of decision making.”

The 2030 agenda “also demands a swift and just transition to inclusive, low-carbon, resilient economies,” he added. 

“People are thinking big — about transforming the global economy, accelerating the transition to zero carbon, ensuring universal health coverage, ending racial injustice and ensuring that decision making is more open and inclusive. And people are also expressing an intense yearning for international cooperation and global solidarity, and rejecting go-it-alone nationalist approaches and divisive populist appeals. Now is the time to respond to these aspirations and to realize these aims.”

Topics: UN General Assembly (UNGA) Antonio Guterres COVID-19

Related

World
UN chief Guterres: Pandemic nearing ‘human rights crisis’
World
UN chief Guterres urges immediate global cease-fire to fight coronavirus

UK science advisers warn public on COVID-19 rates

Updated 21 September 2020
AP

UK science advisers warn public on COVID-19 rates

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson huddled with ministers over the weekend to discuss how the government will respond to the recent rise in cases
  • The UK reported a seven-day average of 21 deaths a day last week
Updated 21 September 2020
AP

LONDON: Britain’s top medical adviser says the country has, in a “very bad sense,” turned a corner on COVID-19 infection rates, with figures suggesting there will be an exponential growth in the disease unless action is taken.
Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty told the public on Monday that rates are going in the “wrong direction” amid expectations the government is preparing to announce new measures to control the pandemic.
“We have in a very bad sense, literally turned a corner,” after weeks of increasing infection rates.
Whitty said that if nothing is done, new infections will rise to 49,000 a day by mid-October. Hospitalizations are also doubling in seven to eight days — leading to more deaths.
There was also no indication that the virus had lessened in severity, he said. “We see no evidence that this is true.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson huddled with ministers over the weekend to discuss how the government will respond to the recent rise in cases, which has pushed infection rates to levels last seen in May. Later this week the government is expected to announce a slate of short-term restrictions that will act as a “circuit breaker” to slow the spread of the disease.
The government is hoping to keep that number from climbing back to the peak levels of early April, when more than 5,000 cases a day were being reported.
While death rates have remained relatively low so far, public health officials warn that deaths are likely to rise in coming weeks.
The UK reported a seven-day average of 21 deaths a day last week, compared with a peak of 942 on April 10.
The government last week imposed tighter restrictions on communities in northeastern England, where the infection rate first began to rise. Bars and restaurants in those areas must now close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and people are prohibited from socializing with individuals from other households.
The rise in infection rates comes as lawmakers across the political spectrum criticize the government’s testing program. While government ministers tout the record numbers of tests being performed, there are widespread reports of people having to travel hundreds of miles for tests and tests being voided because it is taking labs too long to process them.
An effective testing program is seen as essential to controlling the pandemic because it allows the government to track infections and inform people when they should self-isolate.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
UK coronavirus deaths rise above 11,000, government grapples with economic toll
World
UK coronavirus deaths pass 1,000

Latest updates

UN chief Guterres: Global ‘stakes couldn’t be higher’ 
Saudi Arabia reports 27 COVID-19 deaths, 492 new cases
Saudi Arabia to mark 90th National Day with huge air show
Bahrain committed to independent Palestinian state - king
TishTash finds new way in COVID world to connect with audiences

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.