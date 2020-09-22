You are here

Philippine president Duterte extends coronavirus calamity status by a year

President Rodrigo Duterte lashed anew at critics for accusing his administration of not doing enough to contain the coronavirus outbreaks. (Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP)
Updated 22 September 2020
AP

  • President Rodrigo Duterte first placed the country under a state of calamity in March
  • The tough-talking president lashed anew at critics in his televised remarks late Monday
MANILA: President Rodrigo Duterte has extended a state of calamity in the entire Philippines by a year to allow the government to draw emergency funds faster to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and harness the police and military to maintain law and order.
Duterte first placed the country under a state of calamity in March when the number of confirmed infections was approaching 200 with about a dozen deaths. The country now has more than 290,000 confirmed cases, the highest in Southeast Asia, with nearly 5,000 deaths.
The tough-talking president lashed anew at critics in his televised remarks late Monday for accusing his administration of not doing enough to contain the outbreaks.
“What ‘enough’ do you want? There are hospitals, beds and funeral parlors. Everything is there,” Duterte said, specifying Vice President Leni Robredo, who leads the opposition, in his tirade.
“You know Leni, if you want, if you really want to do away with COVID, let’s spray the Philippines or Manila over with pesticide to kill all ... The only thing that we can do, really, is to wear a mask, wear a face mask, and that’s it and wait for the vaccine,” Duterte said in his southern hometown in Davao city.
The state of calamity in place until September 2021 will be used mainly to draw emergency funds quickly anywhere in the country. Officials can also control the prices of basic commodities like rice and cooking oil under such a state of calamity.
Quarantine restrictions such as social distancing remain as they are now.
Duterte also said a ban on the deployment of Filipino nurses, doctors and other health workers with finalized work contracts abroad has been lifted. Those without signed contracts remain prohibited from leaving the country to ensure an adequate supply of medical workers amid the continuing outbreaks.
The Philippines is a leading source of global labor, including medical personnel.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus Rodrigo Duterte

UN General Assembly: World leaders take part in first ever 'virtual' debate

Updated 13 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

UN General Assembly: World leaders take part in first ever 'virtual' debate

Updated 13 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

UNITED NATIONS: The UN’s first virtual meeting of world leaders is getting under way with pre-recorded speeches from some of the planet's biggest powers,

Among those expected to speak on Tuesday are Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping and French president Emmanuel Macron.

From the Middle East, Iranian president Hassan Rouhani will take the virtual floor as his country comes under huge pressure from the US over the crumblimng nuclear deal.

Jordan's King Abdullah II and the Emir of Qatar will also deliver their addresses.

After Monday's introductory session marking the UN's 75th anniversary, the "general debate" is the meeting's central event — speeches from each of its 193 member nations.

They traditionally serve as a platform for countries to tout accomplishments, seek support, stoke rivalries and express views on global priorities.


*With AP

Topics: UN General Assembly UNGA

