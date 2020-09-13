Philippines reports 3,372 new coronavirus cases, 79 more deaths

MANILA: The Philippines on Sunday recorded 3,372 new coronavirus cases and 79 more deaths.
In a bulletin, the Department of Health said the Southeast Asian country’s confirmed cases of infections had risen to 261,216, the highest in the region, while its death toll had climbed to 4,371.
