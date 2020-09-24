You are here

  • Another Arab country expected to sign deal with Israel soon says US envoy

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed a deal with Israel to normalize ties, known as the Abraham Accords. (File/AFP)
  • The US plans to bring more countries into the deal
  • Donald Trump told world leaders earlier this week that he ‘has never been more optimistic’ about the future of the Middle East.
DUBAI: Another Arab country is expected to sign a peace deal with Israel this week, US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft told Al Arabiya on Wednesday.
The US ambassador’s comments came a week after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed a deal with Israel to normalize ties, known as the Abraham Accords. 
Craft explained that the US planned to bring more countries into the deal. 
“We will have more being announced very soon,” Craft said, claiming that one country would be signing a deal with Israel “in the next day or two.”
“I know others are going to be following,” the senior US diplomat said. 
Donald Trump told world leaders earlier this week that he “has never been more optimistic” about the future of the Middle East.
In his address to the UN General Assembly, the US president trumpeted his foreign policy achievements, particularly in the regions.

Topics: US Abraham Accords

  • The new law coincides with the Unified GCC Agreement on Selective Tax
  • The same tax has been applied in the UAE and Saudi Arabia in 2019
DUBAI: The Oman Tax Authority announced a 50 percent excise tax on sweetened beverages from Oct. 1, national daily Times of Oman has reported.

The new law coincides with the Unified GCC Agreement on Selective Tax which applies to products deemed to be harmful to a person’s health. The UAE and Saudi Arabia have levied the same tax last year.

The Tax Authority said all businesses involved with the import, production, trade, and distribution of sugary drinks are subjected to the new taxation.

The Selective Tax agreement signed by Gulf states fall under a wider deal that aims to standardized the countries’ economic, financial, and monetary policies.

Topics: Oman

