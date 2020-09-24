Turkish man ‘confesses’ to Austrian authorities about plot to kill Kurdish politician

You are here

The Turkish flag is seen outside their embassy in Vienna, Austria, March 31, 2017. (Reuters)
LONDON: A Turkish man who identified himself as an intelligence agent has admitted to Austrian authorities that he was ordered in August to kill a Kurdish-Austrian politician, according to media reports.
Austrian authorities are investigating the case of Feyyaz O, who claims to work for Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (known as MIT).
Turkish media outlets Ahval and ETHA said Feyyaz O confessed that he was ordered to kill Kurdish-Austrian politician Berivan Aslan, who is a member of Austria’s Green Party.
He told authorities that he had been surveilling Aslan for a while and that he reportedly booked a hotel room to wait for the politician. 
Aslan, who focuses on minorities in Austria, had previously revealed a network of Turkish intelligence agents in several Austrian provinces, including the capital Vienna. 
Those agents, according to reports, were tasked with triggering unrest among the Turkish and Kurdish communities in the country.
Earlier this month, the Austrian interior minister said that the country was preparing to bring charges against a person who confessed to spying for Turkish intelligence. 
It did not provide more details about the person’s identity at the time.

New Indian law could force thousands of NGOs to shut down, activists claim

  • Thousands of small NGOs that are dependent on legal funds obtained internationally may be forced to shut down
  • Many small NGOs questioned the timing of the new legislation, as they have been heavily involved in providing relief to millions of people during the COVID-19 pandemic
NEW DELHI: A new law passed by India’s parliament on Wednesday imposes restrictions that will force thousands of NGOs to shut down, dealing a major blow to the country’s civil society, activists say.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) 2020, which regulates the use of foreign funds by individuals and organizations, is “for national and internal security” and to “ensure that foreign funds do not dominate the political and social discourse in India,” Nityanand Rai, junior home minister, told the upper house as it passed the regulation on Wednesday.

But Indian NGOs fear that the law will mean they are no longer able to operate.

“Thousands of small NGOs, which enable good work and are dependent on legal funds obtained internationally, will shut down — also endangering the livelihoods of those dependent on them for a vocation,” Poonam Muttreja, director of the Delhi-based Population Foundation of India, told Arab News.

As the new law does not allow NGOs to share funds with any partner, individual or organization, small groups — particularly those active at the grassroots level — may end up being unable to receive the donations on which they depend for survival, Muttreja warned.

“Donors can’t give small grants to local NGOs, so they give large grants to an intermediary organization with the desire to work with grassroot-level NGOs, (of which there are many) in India,” Muttrejia said.

On Thursday, Voluntary Action Network India (VANI) — an umbrella organization for Indian NGOs — held a press conference during which members questioned the timing of the new legislation, since many small NGOs have been heavily involved in providing relief to millions of people across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the worst possible time to hamper civil society,” the director of Ashoka University’s Center for Social Impact and Philanthropy, Ingrid Srinath, said during the conference. “Just when this country needs its entire civil society to work together with the private sector and the government to address the multiple problems that confront us — not only the health ones but the larger issues of where the economy is going and the many polarizations taking place on the ground.”

Srinath also pointed out that no wider consultation with NGOs had taken place before the law was passed.

According to Delhi-based civil society activist Richa Singh, the law is an attempt by the government to silence dissent in the country.

“The larger purpose is to further silence those civil societies that are critical of (the government). It is a political message to fall in line,” she told Arab News. “While foreign money in the form of investment is being welcomed and labor laws are weakened for it, aid money is selectively targeted.”

Amitabh Behar, the chief executive of Oxfam India, called it a “devastating blow” and also criticized the government’s double standards over the acceptance of foreign funds.

“Red carpet welcome for foreign investments for businesses but stifling and squeezing the nonprofit sector by creating new hurdles for foreign aid which could help lift people out of poverty, ill health and illiteracy,” he said in a Twitter post on Sunday, when the FCRA bill was introduced to the lower house.

