Turkish man ‘confesses’ to Austrian authorities about plot to kill Kurdish politician

LONDON: A Turkish man who identified himself as an intelligence agent has admitted to Austrian authorities that he was ordered in August to kill a Kurdish-Austrian politician, according to media reports.
Austrian authorities are investigating the case of Feyyaz O, who claims to work for Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (known as MIT).
Turkish media outlets Ahval and ETHA said Feyyaz O confessed that he was ordered to kill Kurdish-Austrian politician Berivan Aslan, who is a member of Austria’s Green Party.
He told authorities that he had been surveilling Aslan for a while and that he reportedly booked a hotel room to wait for the politician.
Aslan, who focuses on minorities in Austria, had previously revealed a network of Turkish intelligence agents in several Austrian provinces, including the capital Vienna.
Those agents, according to reports, were tasked with triggering unrest among the Turkish and Kurdish communities in the country.
Earlier this month, the Austrian interior minister said that the country was preparing to bring charges against a person who confessed to spying for Turkish intelligence.
It did not provide more details about the person’s identity at the time.
