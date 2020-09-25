New film reveals the story behind Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center in Kuwait

National Geographic Abu Dhabi is screening a new documentary about the building of the Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center (SAASCC) in Kuwait City, which opened in March 2018 and is one of the largest museums in the world.

The 20-minute film reveals the story behind a project envisioned as a beacon of art and creative and scientific thinking in Kuwait. Spread across an 18-hectare site, it includes six museums devoted to natural history, science and technology, fine arts and theater, Islamic history, and space. They are all connected by a covered central street in the shape of a human DNA helix.

The documentary reveals the massive challenge of building the SAASCC, the construction of which began in 2016 and involved more 3,000 suppliers. It shows how designers created a work of architectural wonder that reflects Kuwait’s heritage and culture, and combined this with cutting-edge audiovisual technologies to guide visitors on a journey through external spaces such as the Public Realm, which houses 22 galleries and more than 900 individual exhibits.

It also chronicles the behind-the-scenes story of the design and installation of more 350 audiovisual display exhibits and other key components, which are seamlessly integrated.

The documentary premiered on Sept. 21 and will be broadcast again on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. UAE time/5 p.m. KSA time. Visit natgeotv.com/me for more details.