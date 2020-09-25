You are here

Egypt fitness startup eyes new market in coronavirus protective gear

after the coronavirus pandemic erupted, Sigma Fit co-founder and CEO Omar El-Monayar instructed his team to make protective suits using the same liquid-repellent material that had made the company famous at a Las Vegas consumer products show. (Supplied/Sigma Fit)
MATT SMITH

  • Cairo-based Sigma Fit is selling suits and masks to hospitals and factories with large workforces
  • Hydrophobic tech allows products can go without washing for several weeks even when worn daily
DUBAI: Sigma Fit, which earned international acclaim in January at the world’s largest consumer products show in Las Vegas, specializes in nanotechnology that makes fabric liquid-repellent.

Normally, the company deploys its hydrophobic tech to make sportswear that can go without washing for several weeks even when worn daily.

But after the coronavirus pandemic erupted, Sigma Fit co-founder and CEO Omar El-Monayar instructed his team to make protective suits using the same material.

These outfits retain maximum protection against the virus for up to 30 washes, enabling them to be reused. Sigma Fit has delivered around 10,000 suits to hospitals across Egypt.

“These have replaced the disposable ones, which are more expensive, less protective and environmentally unfriendly,” said El-Monayar, 29, who launched the company in 2016.

“The suit has nanotechnology to repel the liquids, while its permeability is less than 1 micron, so the virus can’t penetrate it,” he added.

“We did a lot of testing and obtained certifications from the government that it provides enhanced protection.”




Sigma Fit also created nanotech masks for public use, making them available for purchase in Egypt in early June. (Supplied/Sigma Fit)

El-Monayar said disposable protective suits are priced at 50 Egyptian pounds ($3.10), while Sigma Fit’s reusable ones cost 250 pounds and can be used a further 30 times if sprayed with alcohol.

The innovations do not stop there: Sigma Fit also created nanotech masks for public use, making them available for purchase in Egypt in early June.

“We need to manufacture a mask that’s cheap, stylish and comfortable. We want to create a fashion culture so that if people love the product, they’ll be more likely to wear it and protect themselves,” El-Monayar said.

“Masks are probably going to be required for years. (Ours) are liquid-repellent, and the fabric density is international-grade. On the inside, they’re made from a sports polycotton that can absorb all your sweat.”

Sigma Fit, which currently employs 85 people, says its medical-grade material cannot be penetrated by the virus.

This claim is based on calculations that the virus would be attached to solid or liquid particles with a diameter of 8 microns traveling at up to 80 km per hour.

“Even if the virus were able to penetrate the mask, there’s another fabric layer on the inside to stop it,” El-Monayar said. “Tests have shown we can achieve a 98 percent infection-prevention rate.”

In Egypt, a box of disposable face masks typically sells for 250 pounds. Sigma Fit’s reusable alternative will be priced at 75 pounds, but it can be washed up to 50 times and still retain its hydrophobic qualities.

“If you went 50 days using a different disposable mask each day, there’s a big probability that at least some will be infected. If you (throw these out), they could end up contaminating the people who collect the trash,” said El-Monayar, adding that some hard-up Egyptians are retrieving discarded masks from bins in order to wash and resell them.

Sigma Fit will make its masks available (via its website) to users of gyms and other sports facilities, and will offer them as a “white label” product so other companies can use them as a branding tool.

El-Monayar envisages selling the protective item to factories and other places with large workforces, forecasting that the company will generate $5 million in revenue from the product over the next 10 months.

The exact chemical makeup of Sigma Fit’s hydrophobic nanotechnology remains a company secret, but the coating is based on the same principles as waterproof paint for boats and vehicles.

“I saw a liquid-repellent coating for cars, and it clicked. ‘What if we could do clothing like that? Would that work? It would make it antibacterial.’ Then I started getting crazy about it,” said El-Monayar, who worked on Sigma Fit in his spare time for 20 months before quitting his job as a petroleum engineer to focus solely on the startup.

This report is being published by Arab News as a partner of the Middle East Exchange, which was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to reflect the vision of the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai to explore the possibility of changing the status of the Arab region.

 

G7 backs extension of G20 debt freeze, calls for reforms 

Updated 25 September 2020
Reuters

G7 backs extension of G20 debt freeze, calls for reforms 

  • Group of Seven ‘strongly regret’ moves by some countries to skip participation in debt relief for world’s poorest nations
Updated 25 September 2020
Reuters

WASHINGTON: G7 finance ministers on Friday backed an extension of a G20 bilateral debt relief initiative for the world’s poorest countries, but said it must be revised to address shortcomings hindering its implementation.

In a lengthy joint statement, the ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies said that they “strongly regret” moves by some countries to skip participation by classifying their state-owned institutions as commercial lenders.

Two officials from G7 countries said the reference was clearly targeted at China, which has refused to include loans by the state-owned China Development Bank and other government-controlled entities in its official bilateral debt totals when dealing with countries seeking debt relief.

The ministers also acknowledged that some countries will need further debt relief going forward, and urged the Group of 20 major economies and Paris Club creditors to agree on terms by next month’s meeting of G20 finance ministers.

“Everyone was disappointed by China’s lack of transparency and commitment,” said one official, who asked not to be named.

At an online meeting hosted by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the ministers underscored their commitment to work together to support the poorest and most vulnerable countries, which have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

They asked the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to provide regular updates on the financing needs of low-income countries and propose solutions for expected financing gaps, including through instruments to leverage access to private finance.

They said the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) approved in April by G20 countries, including China, had helped 43 countries defer $5 billion in official debt service payments to free up money to respond to the pandemic.

But the total is far short of the $12 billion in savings that were initially projected, and represents just over half of the 70-plus countries that were eligible.

The ministers said the initiative should be extended, “in the context of a request for IMF financing,” and called for a new term sheet and memorandum of understanding to improve its implementation.

The ministers said claims classified as commercial under DSSI would also be treated as such in future debt treatments and for implementation of IMF policies, delivering a stern reminder to China and others that have not been fully transparent about the scope and terms of government lending to poor countries.

The ministers also called again on private lenders to implement the debt relief initiative when requested, noting that the absence of private sector participation has limited the potential benefits for several countries. 

