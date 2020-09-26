You are here

Italian group Intesa Sanpaolo increases stake in Bank of Alexandria to 80%

A man counts his money as others use ATM machines in Cairo, Egypt March 30, 2020. (REUTERS)
26 September 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Italian group Intesa Sanpaolo increases stake in Bank of Alexandria to 80%

  • Customer deposits in the bank reached 86.5 billion pounds, and loans reached 44.75 billion pounds
Updated 26 September 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Bank of Alexandria has said its Italian majority owner, the Intesa Sanpaolo banking group, has re-acquired shares previously owned by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which it first sold to it in 2008.

The stake repurchased by Intesa represents 39 million shares, or 9.75 percent.

In a statement, the bank said the Italian banking group had bought IFC’s share for about $162 million, meaning it now controlled 80 percent.

The group had previously acquired an 80 percent stake in the Bank of Alexandria in 2006, with the remaining 20 percent share belonging to the Egyptian state, represented by the Ministry of Finance.

IFC bought a 9.75 percent stake from Intesa Sanpaolo two years later.

During the share purchase process between Intesa Sanpaolo and the IFC, the two parties agreed on the conditions under which the corporation reserved the right to resell the shares to the group based on the share price agreed upon at the time of the agreement.

The Bank of Alexandria had previously announced that for the first half of 2020, its assets exceeded 103.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($6.58 billion) and achieved a net profit of EGP 1.36 billion pounds,.

Customer deposits in the bank reached 86.5 billion pounds, and loans reached 44.75 billion pounds.

The Bank of Alexandria was established in 1957, and has over 176 branches in all major Egyptian governorates, employs over 4,500 people, and serves 1.5 million customers.

 

Saudi Arabia to host ‘virtual’ G20 meeting on oil markets

Updated 41 min 37 sec ago
Frank Kane

Saudi Arabia to host ‘virtual’ G20 meeting on oil markets

  • Energy ministers will also discuss plans for ‘green’ economic recovery from ravages of coronavirus pandemic
Updated 41 min 37 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Energy ministers from the G20 countries under the presidency of Saudi Arabia will meet virtually on Sunday to discuss volatile oil markets and plans for a “green” recovery from the economic shock of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kingdom is strongly backing a “circular carbon economy” strategy to remove harmful greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere.

The two-day event is the second time this year that energy policymakers have come together, following the historic meeting last April that helped stabilize crude markets in meltdown.

Markets have since recovered and the price of benchmark Brent crude has more than doubled, but doubts about their resilience have resurfaced amid fears of a “second wave” of economic lockdowns.

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Saudi energy minister and chairman of the G20 event, has highlighted the need for tight discipline by members of the OPEC+ oil producers’ alliance to combat market “uncertainty.” 

“If we are serious about mitigating the impact of the shock and navigating through these extraordinary times, this is our only path,” he said.

The G20 said ministers would discuss ways to “strengthen collaboration toward market stability and security and discuss promoting and advancing sustainable energy systems through the Circular Carbon Economy platform,” and address “advancing universal access to energy and clean cooking for all.”

There is consensus on the need to mitigate harmful emissions, but some European countries and nongovernmental organizations are believed to be pressing for a stronger stance on fossil fuels.

The Saudi strategy, supported by the US and Russia, is for a more inclusive stance on hydrocarbon resources, while simultaneously promoting renewable sources such as solar and wind.

