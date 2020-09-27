You are here

Jordan reopens trade gateway with Syria after month-long COVID closure

A vehicle arrives at the Jaber border crossing between Jordan and Syria (Nassib crossing on the Syrian side). Jordan reopened its trade gateway with Syria after month-long COVID closure. (File/AFP)
AMMAN: Jordan on Sunday resumed its land border traffic with Syria, following a more than month-long closure, after applying new rules to prevent truck drivers spreading the novel coronavirus into the kingdom, officials and businessmen said.
They said authorities imposed back-to-back handling of goods to ensure Syrian, Lebanese truck drivers and others entering the kingdom maintain a social distance from Jordanian customs officials.
Officials said in mid-August they had to close the crossing, the main gateway for goods from Lebanon and Syria to the Gulf, after dozens of infections among border officials linked to a spike in cases in neighboring Syria.
Before the decade-old conflict in Syria, the Nasib-Jaber crossing was also a transit route for hundreds of trucks a day transporting goods between Europe and Turkey and the Gulf in a multi-billion dollar annual trade.
The closure hit trade that had already shrunk because of the impact of COVID-19 and the Caesar Act — the toughest US sanctions yet that came into force in June and prohibited foreign companies trading with Damascus.
“We have had millions of dollars of losses as a result of the closure,” said Mohammad al Daoud, the president of the Jordanian Truck Owners’ Association that represents over 17,000 trucks.
The country’s other land crossings with Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Palestinian territories have been only open for commercial goods since a lockdown in March to stem the pandemic.
Syrian authorities said 70 trailers carrying, mostly fresh produce, entered Jordan on Sunday, including transit cargo heading to Gulf markets and Iraq.
While the crossing was closed, Syria’s only normally operating frontier crossing had been with Lebanon, which itself has no other functioning land borders.
Lebanon was also hit hard by the closure. It relies on the crossing for overland connections to all other countries because its only other frontier is with Israel, with which it has no ties.
“This crossing is an economic lifeline for all our land exports,” said Ibrahim al Tarshishi, the head of the Lebanese farmers’ association. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Barbara Lewis)

UAE confirms 851 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Updated 30 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

UAE confirms 851 new COVID-19 cases, one death

  • Dubai Economy issued 22 fines, 2 warning to businesses
  • Kuwait records 345 cases and 4 deaths
Updated 30 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE on Sunday recorded 851 new cases of COVID-19 and one death, bringing the total to 91,469 and 412 respectively.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said 868 cases had recovered in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 80,544 since the pandemic emerged.
The ministry also said it had conducted 106,034 new coronavirus tests during the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, during its daily inspections, Dubai Economy said it issued 22 fines and two warnings to commercial establishments for not adhering to anti COVID-19 measures.
Dubai Economy, in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council, said it also issued six fines and 10 warnings to sports facilities and sporting events in various regions of the emirate. The council had earlier issued detailed and precise instructions for each sporting facility and stadium.
The council said that the number of violations have decreased since previous weeks after it increased its efforts and renewed its call to training and fitness centers, academies and event organizers to fully adhere to instructions and apply preventive measures during their operational hours throughout the week.
Dubai Sports Council has been closing facilities and issuing penalties due to COVID-19 violations and last week it closed three facilities, issued nine fines and gave warnings to 35 other facilities
Elsewhere, Kuwait recorded 345 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 103,544, while the death toll stood at 601 after four new deaths were registered.
Oman’s health ministry said the the total number of cases recorded in the sultanate has reached 97,450, with 909 death, since the pandemic emerged.

