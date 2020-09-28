‘Joker’ actor Joaquin Phoenix names newborn River in sweet tribute

You are here

The couple got engaged in May last year. File/AFP
DUBAI: Actors Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named River. The name is a sweet homage to River Phoenix, Joaquin’s older brother, who passed away aged 23 in 1993.

Director Victor Kossakovsky revealed the exciting news at the 2020 Zurich film festival after a screening of the black-and-white documentary “Gunda.” Phoenix, who won an Oscar for his role in “Joker,” was an executive producer on the film.

Asking about Phoenix’s involvement in the film, Kossakovsky said: “He just got a baby by the way … A beautiful son called River.”

Many fans shared emotional reactions on social media after reports first emerged that the couple had named their first son River, as an apparent homage to Joaquin’s late brother. 

“The fact that Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have called their newborn son River has me all sorts of emotional. So beautiful. Congratulations to them both,” one wrote, while another said they were “crying so much.”

Phoenix, 45, and Rooney, 35, have not officially announced the birth of their first-born, but they also never confirmed their pregnancy.

The reclusive couple got engaged in May last year.

The new parents met on the set of “Her” in 2013 and have since gone on to star in several films together, including 2018’s “Mary Magdalene.”

UK to return looted Sumerian artifact to Iraq

LONDON: An ancient artifact that may have been looted before being smuggled to the UK is set to return to Iraq.

The item is a Sumerian temple plaque featuring the seated figure of a high priest or ruler, carved from limestone and dating from around 2400 BC.

It will be sent to Iraq, where it is thought to have originated, after it was spotted for sale and seized by police in 2019 following a tip off by experts at the British Museum in London.

The plaque will be put on display to the public for the next two months at the museum before its repatriation.

Prior to its discovery, no record of the plaque was found in any official record or museum inventory, lending credence to the theory that it may have been looted.

It bears physical resemblances to other Sumerian artifacts discovered at Girsu, one of the world’s oldest known settlements, at modern-day Tello in southern Iraq.

Girsu, originally excavated by French archaeologists from the late 19th century, has also been the focus of researchers from the British Museum in recent years. Even now, only a small part of the site has been successfully excavated.

The trade in stolen and smuggled items of huge value from the Middle East is lucrative, and a constant source of dialogue between the British Museum and international police forces hunting stolen goods.

“We’re used to coming across tablets, pots, metalwork, seals and figurines on the art market or in seizures that have been trafficked. But it’s really exceptional to see something of this quality,” said Dr. St. John Simpson, the museum’s senior curator.

“There are only about 50 examples of these known from ancient Mesopotamia. So that immediately places it on the high-rarity scale,” he added.

“We can be fairly sure that this object comes from the Sumerian heartland. That is the area that got very badly looted between the 1990s and 2003.”

Christopher Wren of TimeLine Auctions, where the plaque was spotted for sale by Simpson’s colleague Sebastien Rey, admitted that it was possible that it had been looted from Iraq. 

“The vendor, who had casually and innocently acquired it from a German arts fair some years ago, was horrified to hear this and immediately volunteered to renounce any claim to ownership and expressed the wish that it be returned to its place of origin,” Wren said.

“The piece is not documented as having been looted and is not listed on any database, so it did not show on the checks undertaken by us.”

Mohammad Jaafar Al-Sadr, Iraq’s ambassador to the UK, said: “We extend our gratitude to the British Museum staff for their efforts and cooperation with us.”

