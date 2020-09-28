UAE announces 626 new COVID-19 cases, a drop from previous day

DUBAI: The UAE on Monday recorded 626 new COVID-19 cases, a drop from 851 the previous day, and one death.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the total number of infected cases since the pandemic began has reached 92,095, while the total deaths reached 413.
Some 918 cases recovered from COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 81,462 cases.
Meanwhile, Dubai Economy said it issued fines to 18 commercial establishments and gave warnings to 12 shops for not adhering to anti-COVID-19 measures, while 725 businesses were found to be compliant.
These included shops selling perfumes and electronics in various shopping centers around Dubai, as well as two gyms that were fined in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council.
The Department of Economic Development in #Dubai (@Dubai_DED) continues to carry out intensive inspection campaigns on commercial establishments to ensure compliance with Covid-19 precautionary measures. pic.twitter.com/SDvoNzDYJK
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 28, 2020
Inspection teams have been carrying out daily tours to ensure that shopping centers, open markets and commercial businesses are complying with the government’s preventative measures.
Dubai Municipality also closed two salons for failing to comply with the precautionary measures, fined 58 institutions, and issued 70 warnings during inspection visits.
Elsewhere, Kuwait reported 437 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 103,981, while the death toll reached 605 after four new deaths were registered.
تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 437 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 582 حالة شفاء، و 4 حالات وفاة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 103,981 حالة pic.twitter.com/kZStEIbQyg
— وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) September 28, 2020
Oman recorded 607 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, bringing total numbers to 98,057 and 924 respectively.
#Statement No. 195
September 28, 2020 pic.twitter.com/FLQDG050uT
— وزارة الصحة - عُمان (@OmaniMOH) September 28, 2020
In Bahrain, three deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 245, with 487 new confirmed cases.
Out of 10557 COVID-19 tests carried out on 28 September 2020, 487 new cases have been detected among 135 expatriate workers, 343 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 9 are travel related. There were 662 recoveries from #COVID19, increasing total recoveries to 63549 pic.twitter.com/cFfXpx46Vg
— وزارة الصحة | مملكة البحرين (@MOH_Bahrain) September 28, 2020