Manchester bomber’s brother ‘known to counterterrorism officers,’ inquiry told

Ismail Abedi (far right) is pictured with his brothers Salman (left) and Hashem who carried out the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017. (Screenshot: Sky News)
Manchester bomber’s brother ‘known to counterterrorism officers,’ inquiry told

  • Victims’ families voice anger at MI5 intelligence agency over failure to halt deadly attack
LONDON: The brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi had previously been questioned by British counterterrorism authorities and had Daesh content saved on his phone, an inquiry into the 2017 attack has heard.

Counterterrorism officers found recruitment videos for the terrorist group on Ismail Abedi’s mobile phone, as well as photos on Facebook of him holding weapons in 2015, one of which showed him holding a machine gun with a Daesh logo.

Salman Abedi, 22, killed 22 people and injured hundreds more in the attack after an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017.

Families of the victims, who made statements at the inquiry on Monday, criticized the British intelligence agency MI5 for what they called “grave misgivings” and a failure to spot the risk Ismail posed, The Times newspaper reported.

John Cooper, a judge acting for the families of 12 victims, told the inquiry that Ismail’s Facebook account had been “viewed and assessed in July 2015, inferentially by MI5.” He had been stopped by police during a “port stop” in September 2015.

Counsel to the inquiry Paul Greaney said that while most of MI5’s evidence would be heard behind closed doors, the inquiry would investigate if Abedi’s family members had a radicalizing influence on Salman and his younger brother Hashem, 23, who helped in the attack and was jailed for murder for at least 55 years.

Cooper said families were urging the inquiry to “rigorously question” MI5 over its decisions regarding Salman and the Abedi family, citing the authorities’ knowledge that Salman had “significant contact” with suspected terrorist recruiter Abdalraouf Abdallah.

Sir John Saunders, the inquiry’s chairman, said that “centrally important material” pertinent to questions over whether MI5 was in a position to stop the attack could not be made public.

“I will ensure that the least possible amount of evidence is heard in private. Claims for the need for national security will be robustly tested,” he told the inquiry.

“Insofar as is possible, and to the extent that is possible without damaging national security, where I identify failings or things that could have been done better in closed hearings, I will make them public as part of my report,” he added.

Ismail, the eldest of the Abedi siblings, has not appeared before the inquiry on the grounds of legal privilege, saying that he could incriminate himself. Earlier this month in a Sky News interview, he apologized for his family and the “pain Hashem and Salman caused.”

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed Tuesday he was obese when he contracted coronavirus earlier this year, but after losing weight said he now felt much better.
The 56-year-old spent three nights in intensive care in April after contracting Covid-19, and there have been swirling questions about his health ever since.
“I am fitter than I was before, it may irritate you to know,” he said, when asked by a reporter about his health following a speech on education.
“I am fitter than a butcher’s dog, thanks basically to losing weight.
“When you reach 17 stone six (around 111 kg, 244 pounds) as I did, at a height of about five foot 10 (around 1.78 meters), it’s probably a good idea to lose weight, so that’s what I’ve done. And I feel much much better.”
An online calculator provided by the state-run National Health Service (NHS) suggests that a man with Johnson’s age, weight and height would have a body mass index (BMI) of 34.9 — classing him as obese.
It is not the first time Johnson has boasted about his health, using a newspaper interview in June to make the “butcher’s dog” analogy and even doing push-ups to prove his fitness.
But the issue has returned as a talking point amid disquiet among his Conservative lawmakers over his handling of a new uptick in coronavirus cases.
The outbreak has so far killed 42,000 people in Britain — the worst toll in Europe.
Johnson has recently been spotted running with a personal trainer in a park near his Downing Street office. As London mayor between 2008 and 2006, he was a keen cyclist.

