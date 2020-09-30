You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt hosts talks over Libyan reconciliation process

Egypt hosts talks over Libyan reconciliation process

Libyans demonstrate against the presence of armed militias in the city of Tajoura, southeast of the capital Tripoli on September 28, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gy25p

Updated 30 September 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt hosts talks over Libyan reconciliation process

  • The Red Sea coast city of Hurghada has been playing host to discussions over stabilizing a cease-fire in the country
Updated 30 September 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Talks aimed at paving the way for a political and economic solution to the conflict in Libya have been taking place in Egypt.

The Red Sea coast city of Hurghada has been playing host to discussions over stabilizing a cease-fire in the country, securing oil fields and oil installations, and establishing government institutions and infrastructure.

Officials taking part in the security meeting are working to set up military committees in the east and west of Libya with a view to them forming a unified force for the country and reaching a comprehensive settlement based on the outcomes of January’s Berlin Conference and the resulting Cairo Declaration.

Political adviser to the speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Fathi Al-Marimi, said all Libyan forces were currently gearing up for a meeting in Geneva next month with talks on the selection of a new presidential council — which would consist of a president, two deputies, a prime minister and two deputies representing the regions of Cyrenaica, Fezzan, and Tripoli — and economic, military, and security issues going forward.

During the first half of October, Cairo will host the largest conference for the Libyan national reconciliation process with the participation of officials, tribal elders, and other representatives, to map out a comprehensive peace plan.

Hassan Al-Mabrouk, a member of the preparatory committee for the reconciliation conference, said: “The committee contacted many leaders from various Libyan regions, including Misrata, Tripoli, and all regions of the west, south, and east, and they expressed their willingness to participate in the reconciliation conference in Cairo in October.”

He added that the committee urged Libyan authorities, the international community, and all relevant organizations to help solve the Libyan crisis and preserve the unity and sovereignty of the country without external interference. This would include the removal of mercenaries and the disbanding of militias.

National reconciliation could only be achieved through the immediate release of prisoners and detainees, Al-Mabrouk said, along with the implementation and generalization of a general amnesty law issued by the Libyan Parliament, and the return of displaced people.

He added that social leaders, scholars, and imams had a religious and social duty to succeed in bringing the nation together in peace and that 10 years of war, blood, destruction, waste of wealth and hatred among Libyans should provide sufficient food for thought.

“Holding the conference before the Geneva meeting will contribute to creating an atmosphere for the political transition by representing all groups in the next stage,” he said.

Topics: Egypt libya crisis

Related

Middle-East
UN’s Libya mission praises Libyan rivals for holding direct talks in Egypt
Special
Middle-East
Egyptian president uses UN address to call for peace in Libya

Hundreds of schools in Jordan return to online classes as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated 30 September 2020
Arab News

Hundreds of schools in Jordan return to online classes as COVID-19 cases rise

  • Some schools have only temporarily suspended in-person classes for a period of 14 days after recording COVID-19 infections
Updated 30 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Around 407 schools have switched to a distance education system in Jordan since the start of the academic year, the Ministry of Education said, as reported by state news agency Petra.

The move comes as a total of 370 students and teachers, as well as 12 school staff have tested positive with the coronavirus.

Some schools have only temporarily suspended in-person classes for a period of 14 days after recording COVID-19 infections, and are expected to return to normal operations afterwards.

The ministry has urged teachers, students, and school administrators to follow health precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus. 

Topics: Jordan Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Jordan mulls self-isolation for COVID-19 patients ‘if caseload continues’
Middle-East
Jordan reopens trade gateway with Syria after month-long COVID closure

Latest updates

‘Just shut up, man’ - Biden and Trump trade personal insults in first presidential debate
Hundreds of schools in Jordan return to online classes as COVID-19 cases rise
Armenia not ready for Russia-mediated peace talks with Azerbaijan: PM
Israel approves law to curb protests during virus lockdown
Gazans left stranded abroad by Israeli-Palestinian standoff

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.