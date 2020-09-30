You are here

  • Home
  • Did Biden just ‘Inshallah’ Trump on his taxes during the US presidential debate? 

Did Biden just ‘Inshallah’ Trump on his taxes during the US presidential debate? 

Trump supporters watch the first presidential debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden on September 29, 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cmzge

Updated 30 September 2020
Arab News

Did Biden just ‘Inshallah’ Trump on his taxes during the US presidential debate? 

Updated 30 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Shortly after the US presidential debate, Muslims took to social media to have their own debate on whether former Vice President Joe Biden used the Islamic term “Inshallah” with President Donald Trump.
During the televised debate that aired on Tuesday, Biden pushed his rival to release his tax returns.
Trump said his records would be released “when they were ready,” after he was asked about a New York Times report that said the president had only paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, and none in 10 of the previous 15 years. 
“When? Inshallah,” Biden butted in, leading social media users to begin their own debate on whether the Vice President used the Arabic word for “God willing.”

 


Although the term is often used in its true meaning by Muslims, it has also been known to have been used informally by some to indicate something is unlikely to happen.

 


“Did he really say Inshallah tho(ough)?” One user commented on the video that was shared by Araby Society on the social media platform, Instagram. 
Although another wrote: “I heard ‘when…in July?”

 

 

 

 

 


In what some say was the most chaotic presidential debate in recent years, the two men frequently talked over each other with Trump interrupting, nearly shouting, so often that Biden eventually snapped at him, “Will you shut up, man?”
“The fact is that everything he’s said so far is simply a lie,” Biden said. “I’m not here to call out his lies. Everybody knows he’s a liar.”

 

 

Topics: 2020 US presidential campaign 2020 US Election US2020Election

Related

Special
World
‘Just shut up, man’ - Biden and Trump trade personal insults in first presidential debate
Update
World
AS IT HAPPENED: Trump, Biden in heated and chaotic presidential debate

Japan Airlines ditches ‘ladies and gentlemen’ for gender-neutral greetings

Updated 28 September 2020
Reuters

Japan Airlines ditches ‘ladies and gentlemen’ for gender-neutral greetings

  • Japanese carrier will use the new forms of address from Oct. 1
Updated 28 September 2020
Reuters

Japan Airlines said on Monday it would swap “ladies and gentlemen” for gender-neutral greetings, following other global airlines in adopting more inclusive language for passengers.
Announcements at airports and on flights operated by the Japanese carrier will use the new forms of address from Oct. 1, the airline said. “Attention all passengers” and “Good morning everyone” will be among the terms adopted, local media reported.
Several airlines around the world have made a similar change in recognition of non-binary and transgender customers. Air Canada and European low-cost carrier EasyJet said last year they would drop “ladies and gentlemen.”
“We aspire to be a company where we can create a positive atmosphere and treat everyone, including our customers, with respect,” Japan Airlines spokesman Mark Morimoto told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an email.
“We have committed to not discriminate based on gender, age, nationality, race, ethnicity, religion, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or other personal attributes.”
The announcement comes as gender-equality advocates say corporate support for LGBT+ rights is growing in socially-conservative Japan, where same-sex marriage remains illegal and being openly gay seen as taboo.
In April, a Japanese charity that launched a scheme offering digital partnership certificates — allowing same-sex couples to tap into the same staff benefits as heterosexual couples — won the backing of businesses from banks to insurers.
About a third of Japanese companies have measures in place to support gay couples, according to campaign group Nijiiro Diversity.
But activists say discrimination persists, and even though about two dozen cities, towns and wards issue same-sex partnership certificates to gay couples, they lack legal standing.
In March, Japan Airlines announced it would allow female flight attendants to wear trousers and ditch their high heels at work, following a feminist campaign that took off.

Topics: aviation Japan Airlines

Related

World
Japan airlines change ‘Taiwan’ to ‘China Taiwan’ on websites
Business & Economy
Airbus wins first-ever order from Japan Airlines

Latest updates

Trump adviser predicts more Arab and Muslim countries will sign deals with Israel
Gerard Butler talks family and high-octane action films
Body of late Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah laid to rest
Pakistani doctor urges people to volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trial
Macron slams Turkey’s ‘bellicose’ talk on Karabakh conflict

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.