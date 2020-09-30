Did Biden just ‘Inshallah’ Trump on his taxes during the US presidential debate? 

DUBAI: Shortly after the US presidential debate, Muslims took to social media to have their own debate on whether former Vice President Joe Biden used the Islamic term “Inshallah” with President Donald Trump.

During the televised debate that aired on Tuesday, Biden pushed his rival to release his tax returns.

Trump said his records would be released “when they were ready,” after he was asked about a New York Times report that said the president had only paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, and none in 10 of the previous 15 years.

“When? Inshallah,” Biden butted in, leading social media users to begin their own debate on whether the Vice President used the Arabic word for “God willing.”



Although the term is often used in its true meaning by Muslims, it has also been known to have been used informally by some to indicate something is unlikely to happen.

Biden dropped an "Inshallah" at the debate. pic.twitter.com/DLrGWR3eGb — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) September 30, 2020



“Did he really say Inshallah tho(ough)?” One user commented on the video that was shared by Araby Society on the social media platform, Instagram.

Although another wrote: “I heard ‘when…in July?”

Dang he even used it properly. IA=not gonna happen — Bayan (@Raji_B) September 30, 2020

SURELY that's not what he meant to say? — Brandon Jonely (@Aldowyn) September 30, 2020

"When it's the law?" Is what he said. — #QuarantineAStripClubForHarden (@WaterMilk7) September 30, 2020



In what some say was the most chaotic presidential debate in recent years, the two men frequently talked over each other with Trump interrupting, nearly shouting, so often that Biden eventually snapped at him, “Will you shut up, man?”

“The fact is that everything he’s said so far is simply a lie,” Biden said. “I’m not here to call out his lies. Everybody knows he’s a liar.”