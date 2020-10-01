You are here

Kuwait's debt law gridlock poses first economic test

Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah faces an immediate challenge after being sworn in as Kuwait’s new emir. (AFP)
Updated 01 October 2020
Kuwait's debt law gridlock poses first economic test

  • Oil exports accounted for 89 percent of revenues for Kuwait last fiscal year
DUBAI: Kuwait’s new Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah faces the urgent task of overcoming legislative gridlock on debt legislation needed to tackle a liquidity crisis in the country.

Parliament has repeatedly blocked the bill, which would allow Kuwait to tap international debt markets, but the issue has gained urgency as low oil prices and COVID-19 strained state finances and led to the rapid depletion of available cash reserves.

“The country needs to quickly pass a new public debt law to ease liquidity shortages,” said Mohamed Abu Basha, head of macroeconomic analysis at EFG Hermes.

The new ruler, sworn in on Wednesday after the death of his brother Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, takes the helm with the nearly $140 billion economy facing a yawning deficit of $46 billion this year.

Oil prices at about $40 a barrel are largely below what is needed to balance the OPEC member state’s budget, in which public sector salaries and subsidies accounted for 71 percent of spending for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

“The deadlock on the funding situation directly threatens the government’s ability to function and pay salaries, which represents a significant escalation in the brinksmanship between the two branches of government,” said Moody’s.

The ratings agency, which downgraded Kuwait last week due to higher liquidity risks and concerns over its institutional strength, said it expected the proposed debt law to be passed by emiri decree between October and December.

Parliamentary elections are due to be held later this year, though authorities have not yet set a date.

Lawmakers opposed to the bill have called for clarity on government plans to reduce reliance on oil exports, which accounted for 89 percent of revenues last fiscal year. Analysts say parliament has hindered efforts to push through sensitive reforms such as introducing value-added tax in a country whose citizens are used to generous state subsidies.

Kuwait could see its economy shrink by 7.8 percent this year, Deutsche Bank has estimated, in what would be one of the worst economic crunches among Gulf oil exporters.

However, Sheikh Nawaf’s succession is not expected to significantly alter Kuwait’s economic outlook, at least in the short term.

“On the economic side, we think it’s more of the same,” said Mohammed Ali Yasin, chief strategy officer at Al Dhabi Capital.

But he added that resolving the debt saga would boost prospects for the country.

Saudi Arabia looks to cut spending in bid to shrink deficit

  • Saudi Arabia has issued about SR84 billion in sukuk in the year to date
LONDON: Saudi Arabia plans to reduce spending next year by about 7.5 percent to SR990 billion ($263.9 billion) as it seeks to reduce its deficit. This compares to spending of SR1.07 trillion this year, it said in a preliminary budget statement.

The Kingdom anticipates a budget deficit of about 12 percent this year falling to 5.1 percent next year.

Saudi Arabia released data on Wednesday showing that the economy contracted by about 7 percent in the second quarter as regional economies faced the twin blow of the coronavirus pandemic and continued oil price weakness.

The unemployment rate among Saudis increased to 15.4 percent in the second quarter compared with 11.8 percent in the first quarter of the year.

The challenging headwinds facing regional economies is expected to spur activity across debt markets as countries sell bonds to help fund spending.

Saudi Arabia has already issued about SR84 billion in sukuk in the year to date.

“Over the past three years, the government has developed (from scratch) a well-functioning and increasingly deeper domestic sukuk market that has allowed it to tap into growing domestic and international demand for Shariah-compliant fixed income assets,” Moody’s said in a statement on Wednesday. 

“This, in turn, has helped diversify its funding sources compared with what was available during the oil price shock of 2015-16 and ease liquidity pressures amid a more than doubling of government financing needs this year,” the ratings agency added.

