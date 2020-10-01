PARIS: The European Union must stand firm against Turkey and this could mean possible sanctions, junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Thursday.
“In the short-term there must be signals of resolve. We will see if there are sanctions,” he said on broadcaster France 2 television.
EU leaders are set to meet in Brussels on Thursday for two days of discussions notably on tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and relations with Turkey.
EU must stand firm regarding Turkey, says France’s Beaune
Updated 01 October 2020
