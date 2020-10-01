You are here

  • Home
  • Messi v Ronaldo in Champions League group stage, Man Utd to face PSG

Messi v Ronaldo in Champions League group stage, Man Utd to face PSG

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will meet in the Champions League. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ck9un

Updated 46 sec ago
AFP

Messi v Ronaldo in Champions League group stage, Man Utd to face PSG

Updated 46 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will meet in a mouthwatering clash in this season’s Champions League after Barcelona and Juventus were placed in the same group in Thursday’s draw.
Messi and Ronaldo will resume the rivalry they developed when the Portuguese superstar was at Real Madrid. Between them they have won 11 of the last 12 Ballons d’Or.
The two heavyweights were drawn in Group G along with Dynamo Kiev of Ukraine and Ferencvaros, the Hungarian club returning to the group stage for the first time in quarter of a century.
“The match against Barcelona will be a great challenge and it will be fascinating because it confronts those who, in my opinion, are still the two best players in the world,” said Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved.
Meanwhile, beaten 2020 finalists Paris Saint-Germain will have a chance for revenge against Manchester United, who ousted the French club in the last 16 two seasons ago.
PSG will also come up against RB Leipzig in Group H. The sides met in last season’s semifinals in Lisbon in August, with Paris winning 3-0 before losing to Bayern Munich in their first ever final appearance.
Completing the group is Istanbul Basaksehir, who are appearing in the tournament proper for the first time.
English Premier League champions Liverpool, who won the Champions League in 2019, will face Ajax as well as Atalanta and Midtjylland of Denmark in Group D.
Holders Bayern will take on Atletico Madrid and will also have a short trip across the border to Austria to take on Salzburg in Group A. Lokomotiv Moscow are other team in the section.
“The pressure is on you straight away in the Champions League when you are the holders,” pointed out Bayern’s Thomas Mueller.
Manchester City will face Porto, Marseille and Olympiakos in Group C as they continue their hunt for a first European Cup.
Other notable match-ups will see 13-time European champions Real Madrid meet Inter Milan in Group B and Chelsea come up against debutants Rennes as well as Europa League winners Sevilla in Group E.
Chelsea signed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes last week.
The group stage starts on October 20, and all six rounds of games will be crammed into eight weeks in a schedule that is even more packed than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic.
UEFA will release the fixture schedule on Friday, when the draw for the Europa League also takes place.
This season’s final is scheduled to be staged on May 29 in Istanbul, which was initially the host for last season’s final before UEFA was forced into a change of plans because of the health crisis.
UEFA has said that teams playing in the Champions League and Europa League will be able to open stadiums to up to 30 percent capacity, subject to the approval of local authorities.
Away fans will not be allowed “until further notice,” but the announcement that limited crowds can return will be welcomed after last season’s Champions League and Europa League were both completed behind closed doors.

Topics: UEFA Champions League

Related

Sport
Lionel Messi lashes out at Barcelona for selling Luis Suarez
Sport
Ronaldo a doubt as Portugal prepare to face weakened Croatia

Qatar Racing’s Oisin Murphy vows to clear name after positive cocaine test

Updated 01 October 2020
Arab News

Qatar Racing’s Oisin Murphy vows to clear name after positive cocaine test

  • The Irishman denied using the drug and said he was awaiting a “B” sample
Updated 01 October 2020
Arab News

 

LONDON: Qatar Racing’s number one jockey, Oisin Murphy, has vowed to fight to clear his name after testing positive for cocaine.

The Irishman denied using the drug and said he was awaiting a “B” sample result following a test in France taken in July.

The Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) said in a statement on Thursday that Murphy had been selected for urine testing at Chantilly racecourse on July 19.

On Aug. 19 he was informed by France Galop, the governing body of the sport in the country, that his “A” sample had returned positive for metabolites of cocaine.

Murphy said subsequent hair tests, which he organized, had found no trace of the substance and those results would be shared with France Galop.

“I have never taken cocaine in my life and I will do everything that I can to prove that I have not taken cocaine,” Murphy said. “I want to thank those who are supporting me and in the meantime I want to keep riding winners and focus on my career.”

The 25-year-old, who has been top jockey for the QIPCO-backed Qatar Racing since 2016, is on course to retain his Champion Jockey status — the title given to the rider with the most wins throughout a season in British flat racing.

He currently leads the 2020 standings, having ridden 111 winners, and is 13 wins clear of the second-placed jockey William Buick.

Qatar Racing was founded in 2012 and marked the formal involvement in racehorse ownership of Sheikh Fahad’s brothers, including QIPCO chief executive Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Thani.

Topics: Horse Racing Qatar Racing Oisin Murphy

Related

Special
Sport
Chris Froome failed drug test latest in long line for sorry sport
World
New blow to horse racing as more equine flu cases announced

Latest updates

Messi v Ronaldo in Champions League group stage, Man Utd to face PSG
‘I should not have to justify myself’ to wear a turban: French Muslim singer Mennel
Egypt extends measures to boost country’s struggling tourism sector
US bans palm oil imports from Malaysian production giant over labor abuse claims
Pakistan 'promised to bring Taliban around to cease-fire'

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.