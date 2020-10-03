Malaysia Airlines group low on cash, steep discounts from lessors sought

You are here

Malaysia Airlines has struggled to recover from two tragedies. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Sources said Malaysia Airlines plans to negotiate the steep discounts with its lessors via a restructuring plan it is seeking to implement through a UK court process
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Malaysia Aviation Group, the holding company for Malaysia Airlines Bhd, said in a letter to lessors the group is unlikely to be able to make payments owed after November unless it receives more funding from state fund Khazanah.
The letter, reviewed by Reuters, follows a request by the troubled carrier for steep discounts on aircraft rentals from its lessors as part of a broad restructuring plan, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.
The letter added that in the absence of an implemented restructuring by the end of the year, Khazanah, its sole shareholder, “intends to divert all efforts and funds to an alternative company with an existing air operator’s permit to ensure connectivity for Malaysia (i.e. Plan B).”
The alternative company was not named. Malaysia has two major airlines, the other being AirAsia Group Bhd, as well as other smaller carriers.
Malaysia Airlines confirmed on Friday that it contacted lessors, creditors and key suppliers recently as it embarks on an urgent restructuring.
According to the letter seen by Reuters, the aviation group is experiencing “an average monthly operating cash burn of $84 million” but only had $88 million in liquidity as of Aug. 31 and an additional $139 million available from Khazanah.
“Based on the current run-rate, absent further funding from shareholders, the group will likely be unable to meet its obligations, including payments to lessors, post November 2020,” it said.
The letter was sent to lessors last month but the exact date was not immediately clear.
Khazanah, the country’s sovereign wealth fund, said it was supportive of the airline’s restructuring efforts but if they prove unsuccessful it will need to evaluate options on how to maintain connectivity for Malaysia.
It did not make it entirely clear whether it would provide additional funding beyond November.
Malaysia’s national airline has struggled to recover from two tragedies in 2014 — the mysterious disappearance of flight MH370 and the shooting down of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine.
Khazanah took it private that year as part of a $1.5 billion restructuring but efforts to turn around its business have been further upended by the coronavirus pandemic.
Malaysia Airlines, which has been beset by high costs, a bloated workforce and a messy strategy, said in its statement that its current plan was “highly dependent on the individual contributions of all relevant stakeholders in supporting the group.”
“It is intended that this restructuring exercise be completed over the next few months. However, if such an outcome is not possible, the group will have no choice but to take more drastic measures,” it said.
Sources said Malaysia Airlines plans to negotiate the steep discounts with its lessors via a restructuring plan it is seeking to implement through a UK court process.
Lessors, who have been given an Oct.7 deadline to respond to the letter, and other stakeholders have been taken aback by the hardline stance shown by the airline, said the sources, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.
“The lessors are already under pressure in this market and what Malaysia Airlines is asking is just not doable,” said a banking source, adding that the carrier was seeking discounts of as much as around 75 percent.
In addition to Malaysia Airlines, the holding company group includes other local carriers and entities involved in aircraft leasing and ground handling services.
The letter also said the group was in the process of restructuring about $2 billion in “debt/similar liabilities” with the support of its shareholder.

Aeroflot plans to raise at least 80bn roubles in SPO

The state-controlled Russian carrier says it aims to use the proceeds from the deal for general corporate purposes and deleveraging.
Reuters

  • The airline has said the Russian government aims to maintain its 51.2% stake
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s biggest airline, Aeroflot, plans to raise at least 80 billion roubles ($1.02 billion) in a secondary public offering (SPO) in Moscow, it said on Friday.

State-controlled Aeroflot has been hit by the new coronavirus outbreak this year which grounded most passenger planes around the world.
However, its chief executive, Vitaly Saveliev, said in a statement that it believes in the long-term structural growth of the Russian passenger aviation market.
“The additional equity capital raised via this offering will put the Aeroflot Group on a firm footing as we continue our recovery from the impact of COVID-19 and build for the future,” Saveliev said.
Institutional investors are expected to buy Aeroflot’s new shares for up to 39 billion roubles, while the rest will come from existing shareholders, including the Russian government, which aims to maintain its stake in the airline at the current 51.2 percent, Aeroflot said.

FASTFACT

Aeroflot is one of the oldest airlines in the world, having been founded in 1923.

Aeroflot started investor meetings on Friday. Books are expected to be closed on Oct. 8, a source familiar with the possible deal and a financial market source told Reuters.
The airline aims to use the proceeds from the deal, which is being arranged by VTB Capital, for general corporate purposes and deleveraging.
The company plans to issue up to 1.7 billion shares for the deal. Its current shareholders are expected to get 987 million shares, of which 869.9 million shares will be purchased by the Russian government.
Shares in Aeroflot were down 3.2 percent in Moscow on Friday, underperforming the benchmark index, which was down 1.9 percent.

