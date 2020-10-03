You are here

Japan’s FM Motegi meets with Saudi ministers in Riyadh

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi met with several Saudi ministers in Riyadh, including Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. (Supplied)
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi met with several Saudi ministers in Riyadh, including Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. (SPA)
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi met with several Saudi ministers in Riyadh, including Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. (SPA)
Motegi said Japan’s willingness to support Saudi Arabia’s reforms in public and private sectors is “unwavering.” (SPA)
Updated 03 October 2020
Arab News

  • Motegi said Japan’s willingness to support Saudi Arabia’s reforms in public and private sectors is “unwavering”
  • Motegi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Friday, as part of a trip that included visits to Portugal and France
DUBAI: Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi met with Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs in Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh on Saturday.

The two ministers discussed bilateral relations between the countries and prospects for joint cooperation, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Motegi said Japan’s willingness to support Saudi Arabia’s reforms in public and private sectors is “unwavering.” He added that the industrial diversification promoted by Saudi Arabia is increasing and falls under the framework of “Japan-Saudi Vision 2030.” 

They also reviewed the agenda for the upcoming G20 summit, which will be held under Saudi Arabia’s presidency.

The two Foreign Ministers exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, including Iran and peace in the region. They agreed that Japan and Saudi Arabia would continue to work together for peace and stability.

The situation in East Asia such as the East China Sea, South China Sea, and North Korea was also discussed. The Saudi minister expressed his full support to Motegi for the early resolution of Japan’s abduction issue. 

The Saudi FM hosted a luncheon in order to receive Motegi and his delegation. It was also attended by Azzam Abdul Karim Al Qain, Undersecretary of Foreign Ministry for Protocol Affairs.

He also met with the Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman afterwards. 

Motegi thanked the Energy minister for the stable supply of crude oil to Japan. He also said he highly appreciated the support of the circular carbon economy and Saudi Arabia’s willingness to strengthen the energy system.

Motegi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Friday, as part of a trip that included visits to Portugal and France.

In a press conference last week, Motegi told Arab News Japan that the country is continuing to “firmly advance” efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East.

“Japan depends on the Middle East for about 90 percent of crude oil imports,” he said. “The peace and stability of the Middle East countries continues to be extremely important for Japan.”

The foreign minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia will also aim to prepare for the G20 Summit in November, which is “successfully held” under the presidency of Riyadh.

Motegi will also make an unscheduled visit to Kuwait on Oct. 4, to pay his respects after the passing of the late Emir Sheikh Sabah.

