Recruitment campaign seeks 1,000 Saudi students for Dubai expo

The ratio of males to females accepted on the program will be 50:50 in line with equal opportunity policies. (Photo by volunteers.ae/KSAPavilion)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

  • Volunteers will be ‘ambassadors on a global stage’
ABU DHABI: A recruitment drive has been launched for Saudi students to volunteer at the Kingdom’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The volunteer recruitment campaign was launched in partnership with the Emirates Foundation and universities across the UAE.
A workshop was held recently involving the presidents of Saudi student clubs and students in seven Emirati universities, launching the process to enlist an estimated 1,000 student volunteers.
Fahd Al-Yabis, project manager for the Kingdom’s pavilion, said: “Volunteering is an essential component of our strategy as it aims to highlight and hone volunteers’ capabilities, enrich their practical skills, unleash their creativity and energy in a way that enhances the image of the Kingdom and its youth.”
Students can apply through www.volunteers.ae/KSAPavilion/, which is linked to the pavilion’s official website. Successful applicants will undergo a research-based selection process, including personal data validation, a pre-assessment interview and a skills assessment. Once they progress from this stage, the students will receive intensive training for specific positions based on their skills’ set and, upon completion, be awarded at a graduation ceremony.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Saudi Arabia’s pavilion is designed by Boris Micka Associates. It will be second in size only to that of the UAE pavilion, covering an area the size of two football pitches.

• The pavilion will give visitors an immersive experience of the Kingdom’s transformation and its traditions, ambitions and innovation.

• More than 190 nations have confirmed their participation at Expo 2020 Dubai.

• Organizers expect to record 25 million visits between October 2020 and April 2021, with 70 percent of visitors projected to come from outside the UAE.

The ratio of males to females accepted on the program will be 50:50 in line with equal opportunity policies.
Thurya Al-Badran, head of visitor services and head of the volunteering program at the pavilion, said: “Our program provides these students with the opportunity of a lifetime to act as ambassadors for our country on a global stage. Taking on diverse volunteering roles at Expo 2020 and gaining unrivaled hands-on experience, the students will gain unique experiences and develop themselves both personally and professionally.
“Expo 2020 Dubai provides Saudi people a chance to show the world how relatable we are, and these student ambassadors will be shining examples of this.”

Topics: Dubai expo 2020

NOOR NUGALI

  • New freedoms unlock the future
RIYADH: Life for a woman in Saudi Arabia, especially a Saudi woman, was full of frustrations until recently.

Women were treated as second-class citizens and had to rely on a male guardians (mihram) for most aspects of their everyday life. Accomplishing anything independently was almost impossible without a mihram. An adult female was unable to travel without the consent of a man. Saudi women had to adhere to social rules implemented by extreme conservatives and could not apply for jobs or dine out without the permission or company of a male guardian.
Slowly but surely King Salman paved the way for women to live independently, free from these restrictions.  On Aug. 1, 2019, a decree signed by King Salman declared that Saudi women no longer needed permission from a male guardian to travel or obtain a passport.
It was a life-changing moment for Saudi women, no matter how small it seemed to the outside world. And since that decree less than a year ago, coupled with the 2017 ruling — enforced in 2018 — allowing Saudi women to drive, Saudi women are flourishing and becoming more active in the workforce.
Balqis Fahad, a widow with three children, told Arab News that she wept on the day the royal decree was announced. Fahad’s husband died when she was pregnant with her third child, and her children’s futures were placed in her brother-in-law’s care.
“They were tough times,” she recalls. “He wasn’t unkind, but inevitably their lives were in his hands and we had to live according to his standards, not mine. My children and I were at (his) mercy. My children’s lives were in his hands. I wasn’t able to call the shots, the executive decision lay with him.” Those decisions ranged from choosing the schools her children attended, to whether or not they could travel.

For Dr. Maysa Amer, a physician, the decree did not alter much in her own life, but she recognizes the impact it had on other women. “It didn’t affect me personally, because my father gave me the green light in almost everything,” she told Arab News. “But I’m happy for those women who didn’t have my freedoms to finally get a chance to enjoy them.”  
Twenty-nine-year-old Aseel Blkhyour, an assistant consultant at the Ministry of Economy and Planning, shared the sentiments of most Saudi women. “This International Women’s Day, Saudi women celebrate the new freedoms we have been granted. Freedoms which allow us to live. Freedoms we never thought possible. Thank you, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.”
The current generation of young Saudi women are living in a golden age — one where they can look forward to a future in which hard work and ability will take them far, and their gender will not be an obstacle.

 

Topics: International Women’s Day International Women’s Day 2020

