Recruitment campaign seeks 1,000 Saudi students for Dubai expo

ABU DHABI: A recruitment drive has been launched for Saudi students to volunteer at the Kingdom’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.
The volunteer recruitment campaign was launched in partnership with the Emirates Foundation and universities across the UAE.
A workshop was held recently involving the presidents of Saudi student clubs and students in seven Emirati universities, launching the process to enlist an estimated 1,000 student volunteers.
Fahd Al-Yabis, project manager for the Kingdom’s pavilion, said: “Volunteering is an essential component of our strategy as it aims to highlight and hone volunteers’ capabilities, enrich their practical skills, unleash their creativity and energy in a way that enhances the image of the Kingdom and its youth.”
Students can apply through www.volunteers.ae/KSAPavilion/, which is linked to the pavilion’s official website. Successful applicants will undergo a research-based selection process, including personal data validation, a pre-assessment interview and a skills assessment. Once they progress from this stage, the students will receive intensive training for specific positions based on their skills’ set and, upon completion, be awarded at a graduation ceremony.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Saudi Arabia’s pavilion is designed by Boris Micka Associates. It will be second in size only to that of the UAE pavilion, covering an area the size of two football pitches.
• The pavilion will give visitors an immersive experience of the Kingdom’s transformation and its traditions, ambitions and innovation.
• More than 190 nations have confirmed their participation at Expo 2020 Dubai.
• Organizers expect to record 25 million visits between October 2020 and April 2021, with 70 percent of visitors projected to come from outside the UAE.
The ratio of males to females accepted on the program will be 50:50 in line with equal opportunity policies.
Thurya Al-Badran, head of visitor services and head of the volunteering program at the pavilion, said: “Our program provides these students with the opportunity of a lifetime to act as ambassadors for our country on a global stage. Taking on diverse volunteering roles at Expo 2020 and gaining unrivaled hands-on experience, the students will gain unique experiences and develop themselves both personally and professionally.
“Expo 2020 Dubai provides Saudi people a chance to show the world how relatable we are, and these student ambassadors will be shining examples of this.”