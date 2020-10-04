You are here

Major new UK study looks to crack coronavirus puzzle

The new study could reveal why children are less likely to suffer from severe COVID-19. (AFP/File)
Updated 04 October 2020
Arab News

  • Scientists: Children’s response to common cold could hold key to vaccine
LONDON: A major UK study into the role of antibodies in coronavirus cases could explain why children appear to have greater resistance to COVID-19, experts believe.

The results of the research could support the idea that antibodies triggered by common colds help to defend children against severe COVID-19 infections.

On the other hand, it could confirm fears that some immune responses may trigger deadly inflammatory reactions that could thwart attempts to develop a vaccine.

“This study could go in two very different directions,” said Michael Levin, professor of paediatrics at Imperial College London. “It could reveal that cross-reacting antibodies explain why children are less likely to suffer from severe COVID-19, or it might show that immune responses cause life-threatening effects.”

The study will include Levin’s group, a team led by Prof. George Kassiotis at London’s Francis Crick Institute, and scientists led by Dan Davis from University College London. It will involve thousands of samples already collected from existing European research.

Most of the study will concern antibodies and key immune defense proteins that can act as an antiviral “shield.”

From the outset of the pandemic, scientists have searched for antibodies against the virus in patients and healthy individuals.

To their surprise, some were found not only in samples taken from recently infected people, but in specimens collected before the outbreak.

“We discovered a small group — about 6 percent of the UK population — already had antibodies that could recognize the new virus, although they’ve never been exposed to it,” said Kassiotis.

“We realized there must be cross reactivity occurring between common cold coronaviruses and the new pandemic strain. Both are coronaviruses, after all.”

Coronaviruses cause about a fifth of UK common colds, and antibodies triggered by them latch on to COVID-19 in the body. But could they prevent COVID-19 from developing?

“Our laboratory experiments suggest this may be the case,” Kassiotis said. “These antibodies may actually protect against COVID-19.”

On average, adults suffer from common colds caused by coronaviruses once every two or three years.

But the school environment means children get them five or six times a year, Kassiotis said. As a result, about 60 percent of children have coronavirus antibodies — 10 times the level of adults.

It also seems that coronavirus antibody levels drop steeply when children leave school, raising the worry that lockdowns have lowered immunity levels among children.

“The next coronavirus to spread among them could be the pandemic strain, not the seasonal cold variety,” said Kassiotis. “That does not seem to be happening, but it is a concern.”

The new study will analyze samples to see if people possess antibodies against COVID-19, and find if they suffer any immune reactions that could be triggered by coronaviruses, including responses in T-cells.

It will also study how individuals fare as the pandemic progresses and antibodies further develop.

Kassiotis said different antibodies are created by the body’s immune system following a COVID-19 infection.

Some are specific to the latest strain, while others bind to sections shared by all coronaviruses.

By focusing on those sections, it might be possible to design a vaccine to protect against all coronaviruses, Kassiotis added. “We would then be better prepared for the next pandemic.”

But there are other parts of the immune response to COVID-19 that could have a deadly impact.

“After the pandemic began, we started seeing severely ill children with intense inflammation and multi-organ failure,” said Levin.

“We were puzzled because their illness was occurring not at the height of their infection, but several weeks after, when the virus had gone but antibodies were high. We feared those antibodies might actually be causing the damage.”

Levin said he was concerned that this development might be due to antibodies that cause later inflammation and organ damage.

If that is the case, coronavirus antibodies created by a potential vaccine could have a similar effect.

“We need to understand whether antibodies which children develop against common cold coronaviruses and COVID-19 protect against severe disease, or alternatively whether some children and adults make antibodies that might make the disease worse,” Levin said.

“Hopefully our study will give us answers and provide essential information we need to develop safe vaccines.”

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 University College London

Paws for thought: Jordan to adopt two abused bears from Pakistan

Paws for thought: Jordan to adopt two abused bears from Pakistan

  • Creatures only animals left at soon-to-close Islamabad Zoo
ISLAMABAD: Two Himalayan bears rejected by Pakistani zoos will be taken care of by the Jordanian government and housed in a sanctuary run by the Princess Alia Foundation, a wildlife official said on Saturday.
The badly abused dancing bears, who have torture marks and have had their teeth removed, were rescued from their captors years ago and moved to Islamabad Zoo.
Along with Kaavan the elephant, who is awaiting relocation to a sanctuary in Cambodia, the bears are the only animals left at the zoo, which is closing down.

Suzi, a female Himalayan bear which is awaiting relocation to Jordan, sits in her enclosure at Islamabad Zoo on Oct. 3. (AN photo)

“They (the bears) will be going to Jordan because of the facilitation by the Jordanian government,” the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) chairman Dr. Anees ur Rehman told Arab News. “The bear sanctuary is looked after by the (Jordanian) king’s aunt, Princess Alia, and she has given us an import permit within a day.”
He said that the IWMB was awaiting clearance from the Pakistani government and that the bears were expected to leave for Jordan within the next few weeks.
The sanctuary, Al-Ma’wa Wildlife Reserve, was established in 2011 by the Princess Alia Foundation and the international animal welfare group Four Paws in Jerash, northern Jordan. It houses wild and exotic animals who have been rescued from traffickers, abusive owners or poorly run zoos.


Following the deaths of several animals at Islamabad Zoo, reportedly due to negligence, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah ordered that the bears be relocated.
“Actually, we had requested other zoos and sanctuaries in the country if they could take these bears,” Rehman said. “There is a bear sanctuary in Pakistan, but no one was ready to take them.” He added that the female bear, Suzi, was injured and needed treatment that local vets had been unable to provide.
But a Four Paws team came to Pakistan in late September to help treat her and now both animals are being saved by being relocated.

A Himalayan bear, which is awaiting relocation to Jordan, steps out of its enclosure at Islamabad Zoo on Oct. 3, 2020. (AN photo)

“They cleaned it (the wound) and dressed it,” Rehman said. “They have given her antibiotics and changed her diet with high-quality food. It is amazing that the wound, which was not healing during the last one-and-a-half years, has completely healed.” 
Four Paws coordinator Haniya Tariq said the bears were not properly looked after at Islamabad Zoo.
“The bears, especially Suzi, were living in very bad conditions before the arrival of the Four Paws team from Austria,” Tariq told Arab News. “Her diet was entirely unsuitable. Milk was causing diarrhea. She was unhappy. Her nails were grown so much that she could not walk properly. After surgery, Suzi is now living in the lion’s enclosure where there is water and grass for her to roam around. It’s still not ideal, obviously, but the wound is fully healed. Their diet has been changed now, it’s a mix of good fruits and honey.”

Topics: Zoo wildlife Pakistan Islamabad Zoo Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB)

