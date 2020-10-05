You are here

  • Home
  • US push for Arab-Israel ties divides Sudanese leaders

US push for Arab-Israel ties divides Sudanese leaders

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Khartoum, as Washington pushes for greater diplomatic engagements with Sudan. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v7ua4

Updated 05 October 2020
AP

US push for Arab-Israel ties divides Sudanese leaders

  • Less than $1 billion in cash was being offered, mostly to be paid by the Emirates, said a Sudanese official who took part in the meetings
Updated 05 October 2020
AP

CAIRO: Sudan’s fragile interim government is sharply divided over normalizing relations with Israel, as it finds itself under intense pressure from the Trump administration to become the third Arab country to do so in short order — after the UAE and Bahrain.
Washington’s push for Sudan-Israel ties is part of a campaign to score foreign policy achievements ahead of the US presidential election in November.
Sudan seemed like a natural target for the pressure campaign because of US leverage — Khartoum’s desperate efforts to be removed from a US list of states sponsoring terrorism. Sudan can only get the international loans and aid that are essential for reviving its battered economy once that stain is removed.
While Sudan’s transitional government has been negotiating the terms of removing the country from the list for more than a year, US officials introduced the linkage to normalization with Israel more recently.
Top Sudanese military leaders, who govern jointly with civilian technocrats in a Sovereign Council, have become increasingly vocal in their support for normalization with Israel as part of a quick deal with Washington ahead of the US election.
“Now, whether we like it or not, the removal (of Sudan from the terror list) is tied to (normalization) with Israel,” the deputy head of the council, Gen. Mohammed Dagalo, told a local television station on Friday.
“We need Israel ... Israel is a developed country and the whole world is working with it,” he said. “We will have benefits from such relations ... We hope all look at Sudan’s interests.”
Such comments would have been unthinkable until recently in a country where public hostility toward Israel remains strong.
The top civilian official in the coalition, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, has argued that the transitional government does not have the mandate to decide on foreign policy issues of this magnitude.
When US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Sudan last month, Hamdok urged him to move forward with removing Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism and not link it to recognizing Israel.
“It needs a deep discussion within our society,” Hamdok told reporters earlier this week.
Several Sudanese officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media, said civilian leaders prefer to wait with any deal until after the US election.
The officials said military leaders seek a quick US-Sudan deal, including normalization with Israel, in exchange for an aid package. The officials said the military fears incentives being offered now could be withdrawn after the US election.
One sticking point is the size of future aid to Sudan. A meeting in Abu Dhabi last month — attended by Sudanese, US and Emirati officials — ended without agreement.
Less than $1 billion in cash was being offered, mostly to be paid by the Emirates, said a Sudanese official who took part in the meetings. The Sudanese team, had asked for $3 billion to help rescue Sudan’s economy.
Dagalo, the military official, tweeted Friday, after meeting with the US envoy to Sudan, Donald Booth, in South Sudan that he received a promise to remove Sudan from the terror list “as soon as possible.”
An Israeli official said the talks on normalization remain purely between the US and Sudan.
“We’re still not there,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was discussing a confidential diplomatic matter. He said the Israeli government hopes a deal can be wrapped up before the US election on Nov. 3.
For Israel, a cordial relationship with Sudan would be a symbolic victory.
Sudan, a Muslim-majority African country, has long said it supports the Palestinian people in their calls for an independent state. Khartoum hosted the historic Arab League summit after the 1967 Mideast War in which Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem — lands the Palestinians seek for that state. The conference approved a resolution that became known as the “three no’s” — no peace with Israel, no recognition of Israel and no negotiations.
The designation of Sudan as a “state sponsor of terrorism” dates to the 1990s, when the nation briefly hosted Osama bin Laden and other wanted militants. Sudan was also believed to have served as a pipeline for Iran to supply weapons to Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.
Osman Mirghani, a Sudanese analyst and editor of the daily newspaper Al-Tayar, said Sudanese leaders don’t have unlimited time to decide.
“The US offer of incentives ... will not last too long. It is related to the US presidential election on one side, and the number of Arab states that normalize,” he said.
With Sudan’s long-time leader Omar Bashir deposed and facing war crimes and other charges, Sudan’s transitional authorities believe that the reasons behind the terrorism listing have evaporated.
But many in the US maintain Sudan should atone for its previous government’s actions.
Sudan has already agreed with the US State Department, in theory, to a compensation deal for victims of the 1998 bombings of the American embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, which were orchestrated by bin Laden’s Al-Qaeda network while he was living in Sudan.
However, questions about the fairness of the proposed compensation deal to non-American victims, including those who were working for the embassies and have subsequently become US citizens, have stalled its consideration in Congress which must approve the agreement.
Meanwhile, some families of the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks have also started procedures to claim compensation from Sudan, though the country’s links to that terror plot are less clear. Their complaint has complicated the embassy bombing compensation deal and could further deter the US Congress from removing Sudan from the list.
In the meantime, Sudan’s government realizes it has only so many cards to play.
“We should get ourselves off that list, which the US is using as leverage to get some benefits out of the relationship that it has with Sudan, which is completely legitimate,” Sudan’s acting Foreign Minister Omar Qamar Al-Din told reporters in Geneva last month.

Topics: Sudan Israel

Related

Special
Middle-East
Gift of bread: Egypt air bridge helps flood-hit Sudan
Middle-East
Lebanon pins economic hopes on talks with Israel

New Yemen anger over ‘time bomb’ oil vessel

Updated 05 October 2020
Saad Al-Batati

New Yemen anger over ‘time bomb’ oil vessel

  • Houthis again reject UN request to inspect stricken tanker in Red Sea
Updated 05 October 2020
Saad Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: There was renewed anger in Yemen on Sunday after Houthi leaders again refused to allow UN inspectors to board a rusting oil storage vessel moored off the port city of Hodeidah.

Yemeni authorities accused the Houthis of risking an environmental catastrophe in the Red Sea, and called for a tougher UN line against the Iran-backed militias.

“The international community’s lenient approach should stop,” Salem Al-Khanbashi, Yemen’s deputy prime minister, told Arab News on Sunday. 

“The Houthis behave arrogantly because of this approach. The international community should pressure the Houthis to either empty the ship or subject it to immediate maintenance.”

The FSO Safer has been moored 7 km off the coast of Yemen since 1988. It fell into Houthi hands in March 2015, when they took control of the coast around Hodeidah. The vessel has been described as “a ticking time bomb” amid fears that the 1.4 million barrels of oil it contains will start to seep out.

The Houthis briefly bowed to pressure in July and agreed to allow a team of UN engineers to visit the ship, before changing their minds and restating previous demands for the revenue from the oil. 

They have also demanded that the vessel be inspected by engineers from “neutral” countries such as Germany, Sweden, Russia or China, claiming that UN experts would issue a politically motivated report written in advance. 

Al-Khanbashi said his government would agree to authorize the UN to collect and hold revenues from Safer oil sales as a middle ground until any financial dispute was resolved.

He spoke after officials from the UN Yemen envoy’s office and the UN Office for Project Services held a “virtual” meeting with the Houthis to discuss access to the vessel.

The Houthis had been expected to finally agree, but instead they again rejected the request, and claimed that the UN had failed to consider their demands.

Yemeni government officials have long accused the Houthis of using the tanker as leverage to ease economic pressure and extract concessions from the Yemeni government, the Arab coalition and the international community. 

Saudi Arabia alerted the UN Security Council last month about an oil spot in the Red Sea west of the tanker, fueling fears of an impending disaster.  

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general, said in August that the UN was working on preventing a major catastrophe, and called for experts to visit the vessel immediately.

Topics: MV Safer Red Sea Houthi miliitia Hodeidah

Related

Middle-East
Yemeni officials say clashes kill 23 in Hodeidah, Marib
Middle-East
Houthi militants in Yemen shell World Food Program’s Hodeidah grain store

Latest updates

Trump criticized for leaving hospital to greet supporters
Butler’s big night helps Heat cut Lakers’ Finals lead to 2-1
New Yemen anger over ‘time bomb’ oil vessel
Joy, disbelief and gratitude as pilgrims perform Umrah again
US push for Arab-Israel ties divides Sudanese leaders

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.