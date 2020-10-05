Afghan President Ghani off to Doha, but will not meet with Taliban officials

You are here

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani is traveling to Doha for a bilateral meeting with Qatari leaders but will not hold a meeting with Taliban officials. (Press Office of President of Afghanistan via AFP)
  • Negotiations between the Afghan government and Afghan Taliban started last month in Doha
  • But so far there has been no progress as talks have bogged down
KABUL: Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani is traveling to Qatar for a bilateral meeting with Qatari leaders but will not hold a meeting with Taliban officials even as peace talks are underway in the country’s capital city Doha, officials said on Monday.
Negotiations between the Afghan government and Afghan Taliban that started last month are aimed at the warring sides agreeing to a reduction of violence and a possible new power-sharing agreement in Afghanistan.
Violence, however, has not abated even as Afghan negotiators have been engaged in direct talks for the first time ever.
Scores of Afghan soldiers and Taliban fighters have been killed in intensive clashes and suicide attacks have left dozens of civilians dead in recent weeks across the war-torn country.
Ghani and his team will be stopping first in Kuwait to attend the funeral ceremony of the late Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah before traveling to Qatar on Monday, a close aide to Ghani told Reuters.
“Several meetings are planned to discuss efforts for deepening Afghanistan-Qatar ties and mutual cooperation in various areas,” said the official adding that Ghani will also meet the Afghan representatives who are holding talks with Taliban.
“But it is clear that Ghani will not meet the Taliban officials as there has been no reduction of violence and they continue to kill innocent civilians,” said a senior western diplomat overseeing the ongoing peace process.
The intra-Afghan talks are part of a February deal between the militants and the United States that has cleared the way for US forces to withdraw from their longest war.
But so far there has been no progress as the warring Afghans have become bogged down on processes and procedures, diplomatic sources said.

Topics: Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani Doha Qatar Taliban

MANILA, Philippines: Grade and high school students in the Philippines began classes at home Monday after the coronavirus pandemic forced remote-learning onto an educational system already struggling to fund schools.
The shift to distance-learning has been a logistical nightmare for the poverty-stricken Southeast Asian country that has long lacked enough classrooms, teachers and educational equipment. Nearly 25 million students enrolled this year in mostly 47,000 public schools nationwide that would have to be replicated in homes and enlist the help of parents and guardians as co-teachers.
A majority of families, especially from poor and rural communities, opted to use government-provided digital or printed learning materials or “modules,” which students would read at home with the guidance of their elders before carrying out specified activities. Most lacked computers and reliable Internet connections. Teachers could answer questions by telephone.
The rest of the families preferred for their children to get lessons online or through regional radio and TV educational broadcasts.
“The system may not be perfect and there may be issues as we shift to flexible learning ... but we are confident that the Department of Education would address these challenges,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.
President Rodrigo Duterte has said school classes should resume only when a COVID-19 vaccine has been made available, fearing classrooms could become infection hotspots.
The Philippines has reported more than 322,400 infections, the highest in Southeast Asia, with more than 5,700 deaths.

