Indian capital launches campaign to curb toxic air pollution

Authorities in New Delhi launched an anti-pollution campaign on Monday in an attempt to curb air pollution levels ahead of winter, when the capital is regularly covered in toxic haze, and warned that filthy air could make the coronavirus pandemic more dangerous.
Updated 05 October 2020
AP

  • The government will start an anti-dust campaign, reduce smoke caused by agricultural burning and introduce a mobile app
  • Health experts say high air pollution levels over a prolonged period have compromised the disease resistance of people living in New Delhi
NEW DELHI: Authorities in New Delhi launched an anti-pollution campaign on Monday in an attempt to curb air pollution levels ahead of winter, when the capital is regularly covered in toxic haze, and warned that filthy air could make the coronavirus pandemic more dangerous.
The capital’s top elected leader, Arvind Kejriwal, said the government will start an anti-dust campaign, reduce smoke caused by agricultural burning and introduce a mobile application that will allow citizens to lodge photo-linked complaints against polluters.
“Polluted air can be life-threatening in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both affect the lungs,” Kejriwal said.
Health experts say high air pollution levels over a prolonged period have compromised the disease resistance of people living in New Delhi, one of the world’s most polluted cities, making them more susceptible to the coronavirus.
Earlier studies have also suggested that high levels of air pollution can make viral infections more dangerous.
It is estimated that more than a million Indians die every year because of air pollution-related diseases.
New Delhi has had 285,103 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including 5,510 deaths.
Among the many Indian cities gasping for breath, New Delhi tops the list every year. Winters have become a time of health woes, when the city is covered with a toxic haze that obscures the sky and blocks sunlight. Pollution levels soar as farmers in neighboring agricultural regions set fire to clear their land after harvests and prepare for the next crop season.
Vehicle and industrial emissions, pollutants from firecrackers linked to festivals, and construction dust also sharply increase in winter, exacerbating the public health crisis.
Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director at the New Delhi-based group Center for Science and Environment and an air pollution expert, said the causes of the capital’s poor air quality are well known, as are the actions needed to combat it.
But she said the steps needed to improve air quality aren’t being carried out at the right scale.
“It isn’t rocket science,” Roychowdhury said.
The national capital has often experimented with limiting the number of cars on the road, using large anti-smog guns and halting construction activity. But the steps have had little effect because neighboring state governments have failed to cooperate.
In November 2019, New Delhi was blanketed in a dark yellow haze for several days and air pollution hit record high levels, forcing schools to close and flights to be diverted.

Topics: India

‘Long COVID’ could be worse health crisis than deaths: UK scientist

Updated 6 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

‘Long COVID’ could be worse health crisis than deaths: UK scientist

  • Report: Virus behaves like autoimmune disease in many of those infected
  • Long-term effects primarily experienced by those of working age, disproportionately affect women
Updated 6 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The lasting effects of COVID-19 on survivors could lead to a more serious public health problem than the excess deaths caused by the disease, a leading UK scientist has warned.

Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, said data gathered from 4 million patients via a smartphone app indicated that about one in 50 people who contracted the virus still had symptoms three months later. 

According to Spector’s findings, published on Monday in a report by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, those suffering from “long COVID” experienced breathlessness, chronic fatigue, muscle aches and an inability to concentrate, often long after initially falling ill with the virus.

These symptoms, the study found, were most prominent among people of working age and affected women more often than men.

According to the report, about 10 percent of those suffering with COVID-19 symptoms had them for a month, and 1.5-2 percent still experienced them after three months.

Globally, that amounts to millions of people living with a host of under-researched symptoms.

COVID-19 often appears to behave more like an autoimmune disease, affecting several aspects of the body’s defenses against infection, Spector said.

The app data revealed how “a great many people didn’t get better after two weeks as expected. We kept following them and found out that a significant number still had problems after months,” he added.

“This is the other side of COVID: The long-haulers that could turn out to be a bigger public health problem than excess deaths from COVID-19, which mainly affect the susceptible elderly.”

He said little attention was paid to the vast majority of people who were not hospitalized with the virus — up to 99 percent of infections — at the start of the pandemic, but many of them are now likely to be experiencing “long COVID.”

Topics: UK Coronavirus

