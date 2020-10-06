Libya split is ‘most likely outcome’ of civil war: Expert

You are here

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Libya's internationally recognized Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj in Istanbul, Turkey, October 4, 2020. (Reuters)
  • Reuters bureau chief: Country’s fate ‘being decided by foreign powers’
  • Turkish intervention has transformed conflict
LONDON: Foreign powers have become the true power brokers in Libya, whose split into two is “the most likely outcome” of the conflict, said Ulf Laessing, bureau chief of Egypt and Sudan for Reuters.

In an online briefing on Tuesday hosted by the Council for Arab-British Understanding and attended by Arab News, Laessing said developments in Libya since long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi’s fall have been widely misunderstood by the outside world.

“Various armed groups took over the country (after Gaddafi’s fall), and they became police forces or called themselves the army. Then you had ministers, who were just figureheads sitting in ministries, who weren’t even as powerful as the men guarding them,” Laessing said.

“The main question now is: Who speaks for the state? Many people in Libya have access to a government letterhead or a title of minister, but their real power is limited,” he added.

“It’s very difficult, when you have two governments based in Tripoli and Benghazi, to get to the bottom of who represents the real state.”

Libyan militias, he said, are often backed by foreign powers that have entered the conflict in pursuit of their own strategic goals

One such power is Turkey, whose involvement in the conflict in support of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) has transformed the war, Laessing said.

“On the ground, the Libyan players have limited skills — they know how to run Kalashnikovs and old tanks,” he added.

“But now you have drones operated by foreign countries such as Turkey and Russia, and the Libyans have become side players. Their fate is being decided by foreign powers.”

As well as providing drone support, Turkey has sent advanced weaponry and artillery, as well as hundreds if not thousands of mercenaries from Islamist militias in northern Syria, to assist the GNA in its fight against Gen. Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army.

The result of this outside intervention, Laessing said, is an intractable conflict. “Diplomatic talks are going on but there’s no sign of any breakthrough. The UN has tried several times to solve the crisis, but the UN’s delegation never stood a chance,” he added.

“It’s hard to see how Libya can come out of this together. Since 2014 the country has been divided between east and west, and at this stage it doesn’t look like there will be a unity government anytime soon. Effectively now, Libya splitting in two, or a de-facto split, is the most likely outcome.”

UAE surpasses 100,000 coronavirus infections

  • Dubai Economy closed 1 business, issued 4 fines and 2 warnings to others
  • Kuwait records 676 cases and 4 deaths, Oman reports 834 cases and 5 deaths
DUBAI: The UAE on Tuesday recorded 1,061 new COVID-19 cases, a slight increase from the previous day, where the number of cases fell just under the 1,000 mark.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the total number of cases since the pandemic began has reached 100,794.
The UAE, with a population of around 9.9 million people, has seen the number of daily new cases surge over the past two months from 164 on Aug. 3 to a new high of 1,231 cases on Saturday.
Six new deaths were confirmed, raising the death toll to 435.
The ministry also said 1,146 cases recovered from COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 90,556.
The UAE has a high per capita rate of COVID-19 tests. The country has carried out more than 10 million tests so far, the government statistics authority says.
During its daily inspections, Dubai Economy said it closed a real estate agent’s office and issued fines to eight establishments and a warning to a shop for not adhering to anti-COVID-19 measures.
Meanwhile, a meeting was held on the activities of the local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in Ras Al-Khaimah to discuss mechanisms for those who violate the coronavirus precautionary measures and to intensify inspection campaigns.
The low-cost Emirati airline, Air Arabia, announced that it will offer free global coronavirus medical cover for all passengers traveling from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

The insurance is automatically included with the booking, and no additional documents are required, it added.
“The new COVID-19 global assistance cover underlines our commitment to customers in helping them travel with confidence and additional ease of mind,” said Adel Al-Ali, the airline’s group chief executive.
Elsewhere, Kuwait recorded 676 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 108,268, while the death toll stood at 632 after four new deaths were registered.

Oman’s health ministry confirmed 834 new cases and five deaths, bringing the death toll to 101,814, with 990 respectively.

(With Reuters)

