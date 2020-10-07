The Saudi minister of state for African affairs, Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Qattan, accompanied by Burkina Faso’s minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Alfa Barry, have inaugurated the Saudi Embassy in Burkina Faso’s capital, Ouagadougou.
Qattan conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Burkina Faso’s President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.
The meeting saw the two politicians discuss their countries’ bilateral relations and future opportunities for development and cooperation, including on international issues such as
combating terrorism.
“The inauguration of the embassy reflects the excellent relations between the two countries,” noted Qattan, who was welcomed by the Saudi ambassador to Burkina Faso, Dr. Walid Al-Hamoudi, along with the dean of the diplomatic corps in Burkina Faso, the Brazilian ambassador and the embassy’s employees.
Saudi Embassy in Burkina Faso inaugurated
https://arab.news/5r64k
Saudi Embassy in Burkina Faso inaugurated
The Saudi minister of state for African affairs, Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Qattan, accompanied by Burkina Faso’s minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Alfa Barry, have inaugurated the Saudi Embassy in Burkina Faso’s capital, Ouagadougou.