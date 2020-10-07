Two Daesh ‘Beatles’ to face charges in US: Justice source

You are here

El Shafee Elsheikh (L) and Alexanda Kotey are being held by US military authorities in Iraq. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • They would be spared the death penalty if convicted in the US
  • Kotey and Elsheikh were stripped of their UK citizenship
WASHINGTON: Two members of a Daesh cell dubbed the “Beatles” accused of killing several Western hostages are to be brought to the United States on Wednesday to face charges, a Justice Department source said.
El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey are suspected of involvement in the murders of American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid worker Peter Kassig during 2014-2015.
They are also believed to be responsible for the murders of two Britons, Alan Henning and David Haines.
They were stripped of their UK citizenship and have been in the custody of US forces in Iraq.
A two-year legal impasse was broken recently when US Attorney General Bill Barr said they would be spared the death penalty if convicted in the United States.
The families of Foley, Kassig, Sotloff and another Daesh victim, Kayla Mueller, welcomed the report that the pair were being brought to the United States to face justice.
“James, Peter, Kayla and Steven were kidnapped, tortured, beaten, starved, and murdered by members of the Islamic State in Syria,” they said in a joint statement, referring to Daesh. “Now our families can pursue accountability for these crimes against our children in a US court.”

Prince William and Kate welcome Ukraine president at palace

Updated 07 October 2020
AP

  • The two couples did not wear masks but they did not shake hands
  • Zelenskiy and his wife are expected to meet the PM and Foreign Secretary later
LONDON: London's Buckingham Palace held its first royal event in more than six months on Wednesday as Prince William and his wife Kate welcomed Ukraine’s president and his wife.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge greeted Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his wife Olena in a brief meeting at the palace’s Throne Room on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. The two couples did not wear masks but they did not shake hands, and observed social distancing while conversing from two ornate couches.


Buckingham Palace, the queen’s central London residence and the monarchy’s administrative hub, has not been used for a royal event since March when the coronavirus lockdown was announced. Its State Rooms are usually open to the public during the summer, but they have remained closed along with other royal attractions.
Zelenskiy and his wife are on a two-day visit and are expected to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab later.

