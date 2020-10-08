You are here

The Kingdom’s currencies: A history of the Saudi riyal

The newly issued SR5 polymer banknote makes use of metameric inks which makes two colors appear similar under one set of lighting, but different in other light conditions. (SPA)
A “thaler” coin with an image of Austria’s then de facto empress, Maria Theresa (known as the “French riyal”) and stamped with the word “Alhijaz.”
Dr. Abdul Karim Al-Zaid, general supervisor of the King Abdul Aziz Library in Riyadh.
Lojien Ben Gassem

The Kingdom's currencies: A history of the Saudi riyal

  • Saudi Arabia’s unique identity brought forward with issuance and maintenance of its own national currency
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s newly issued SR5 ($1.33) polymer banknote is the latest release of its kind during King Salman’s reign. The note features a major security change, but dons the same image of the Saudi ruler, just as it has for almost every leader in the Kingdom’s history.

The new banknote is the sixth revision in the past five years. The only change is the use of a synthetic polymer that adds security features incompatible with paper banknotes, such as the use of metameric inks. The inks use the principle of metamerism to make two colors appear similar under one set of lighting, but different in other light conditions.

Historically, the riyal, a currency used in the Middle East before the establishment of the Kingdom, was commonly used and traded in the region. While the founding father of the Kingdom began unifying the country that we know today, various foreign gold, silver and bronze currencies were used alongside one another.

According to the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA), King Abdul Aziz made efforts to bring forth the Kingdom’s unique identity partly through the issuance and maintenance of its own national currency. This led to the creation of the Saudi riyal, both in coin and paper banknote form.

The King Abdul Aziz Public Library in Riyadh possesses a collection of rare coins and currencies that are a historical testament to the stages of the Saudi state’s formation, transformation and development.

“Saudi Arabia is the only country in the Middle East that is independent and has not been subject to any pressure, colonization or occupation by foreign powers over its long history of 300 years,” the general supervisor of the King Abdul Aziz Library in Riyadh, Dr. Abdul Karim Al-Zaid, told Arab News.

Al-Zaid said that after King Abdul Aziz united the country in 1902, he was keen to make a sovereign decision regarding the new state’s currency. King Abdul Aziz viewed the economy as the main engine of a state that wanted to build modern foundations, Al-Zaid added.

Before anything resembling a monetary system was devised, the Indian rupee and a version of Britain’s golden pound coin were commonly used throughout the Gulf and Al-Ahsa, and as far inland as the Najd region.

Otherwise, Ottoman silver coins and “thaler” coins with images of Austria’s de facto empress, Maria Theresa (dubbed the “French riyal,”) were used before 1926.

Al-Zaid said that there was also a local currency in use during that time in the eastern province of Al-Ahsa called the “Tawilah” (Arabic for long) coin, which was made of copper, silver and gold. “The ‘Tawilah’ was used in the Gulf regions and sometimes in Riyadh and other nearby areas,” he added.

During the country’s initial monetary chaos, King Abdul Aziz strived to find solutions that would help control the situation and limit the diversity of currencies used in the region. The founding father’s first practical step was to stamp popular coins, such as “French riyals,” with the words “Najd” and “Hijaz.”

Al-Zaid said: “This stamp or seal meant that the currency belonged to Saudi Arabia, and traders wouldn’t accept, for example, ‘French riyals’ that were not stamped.”

In the years after, the Kingdom’s economy grew dramatically, especially when oil was discovered in 1938. Therefore, King Abdul Aziz gave orders to mint a Saudi currency bearing his name and the Kingdom began issuing coins of silver called Saudi riyals, which consisted of halves and quarters.

“After 1938, this currency began to gradually replace the existing currencies,” said Al-Zaid.

As no central monetary authority existed to organize and regulate the state currency, coins were minted abroad and delivered to the country in batches. The silver Saudi riyals were minted in the US.

FASTFACT

On Saudi National Day 1999, the centenary of the founding of Saudi Arabia, two new denominations represented by 200 and 20 Saudi riyal banknotes were issued. The 200 riyal banknote featured the portrait of King Abdul Aziz Al-Saud and a view of the Al-Masmak Palace, while the 20 riyal banknote bore the picture of Al-Noor mountain in Makkah and another portrait of the former ruler.

The Saudi Arabia Monetary Authority said that in 1952, following great turmoil in the Kingdom’s exchange and payment systems, King Abdul Aziz agreed to bring in a US financial mission chaired by economic adviser Arthur Young.

The delegation advised the state on its budget and monetary system. Following the successful advisory mission, two royal decrees were issued to establish the Saudi Arabia Monetary Authority in 1952, making it the second-oldest central bank in the Arab world.

All that has been achieved since then in the Kingdom can be partly attributed to the ambition and vision of King Abdul Aziz.

With the further development of the Kingdom and the growing presence of pilgrims in Makkah and Madinah, King Abdul Aziz realized the difficulty worshippers faced when having to carry heavy coins. He therefore ordered the production of the Kingdom’s first paper currency in 1953.

The newly issued notes were referred to by SAMA as the “Pilgrims’ Receipt,” and included 10, five and one riyal banknotes. Coins soon fell out of fashion, and King Abdul Aziz’s decision proved beneficial for pilgrims and the Saudi public alike.

In its first edition, the banknotes contained multiple phrases in Arabic, Persian, English, Urdu, Turkish and Malay, and bore the Kingdom’s emblem with the following words on its right side: “This receipt was issued by the Monetary Authority to facilitate pilgrimage for its bearer, and to make the Arabian riyals at his disposal, easily and quickly, during his stay in the country without paying the costs of exchange.”

It also contained a guarantee, which read: “We certify that the Authority holds in its vaults in Jeddah the sum of 10 Arab Riyals at the disposal of the bearer of this receipt. It is fully negotiable, and its value will immediately be paid upon presentation to any center of the Authority.”

Though the “Pilgrims’ Receipt” circulation was later halted in 1965, Al-Zaid said the Kingdom’s economic affairs soon flourished and Saudi currencies began a tradition of revisal, which continued throughout the reign of King Saud to this day.

Six new revisions have been issued in the past six decades, each banknote bearing the portrait of past rulers. They have also featured views of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Prophet’s Mosque, the Mosque of the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem, an Umayyad Dinar, the Kingdom’s natural scenery, oil rigs and other unique Saudi themes.

Dania Al-Maeena brings Saudi philanthropic values to C20 summit

Updated 21 min 25 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Dania Al-Maeena brings Saudi philanthropic values to C20 summit

  • Civil Society 20 is about putting people before profit and caring for the environment, says summit co-chair Dania Al-Maeena
  • Throughout her 17-year career, Al-Maeena has worked to build the capacity of Saudi youth, unlocking their hidden potential
Updated 21 min 25 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Government and business voices all too often dominate the discourse on what issues top the global agenda. That’s why the G20 created Civil Society 20 (C20) to ensure world leaders listen to the proposals and demands of nonprofits and non-governmental organizations making a difference at the grass roots..

More than 4,000 delegates from 109 countries are taking part in this year’s virtual summit, running from Oct. 6 to 10, to explore ways to protect the environment and promote social and economic development, human rights and the principle of “leaving no one behind.” They will also endorse the C20 communique of recommendations, which will be delivered to G20 leaders.

This year’s summit is co-chaired by Dania Khaled Al-Maeena, CEO of Aloula — the first nonprofit in Saudi Arabia that fights poverty through early intervention.

“I believe in sustainable development,” Al-Maeena told Arab News at the opening of the summit. “I believe in the saying ‘don’t give me a fish, teach me how to fish.’ … How to empower people in need and the underprivileged. Ensuring that we don’t leave anybody behind, especially those who don’t have a chance to experience or have quality education.”


Al-Maeena’s 17-year career has spanned a variety of programs and initiatives aimed at building the capacity of Saudi youth, enabling them to unlock their hidden potential. She is passionate about social work and giving back to the underprivileged segments of Saudi society, specifically the empowerment of women and youth.

“In most of my career I’ve worked with the youth and I believe in the power of the youth, and in investing in people, as they are the ones who will drive change. They’re the ones who are going to make a long-term difference in society,” she said.

Key to this is access to education and training. “I believe that we shouldn’t leave anybody behind. We need to focus on empowering the less fortunate. Everybody can (succeed) if they get the education and the skills they need to empower them. It is a long-term goal and an impactful goal that can make a difference to their lives and to the lives of their families,” she said.

FASTFACT

C20 Working Groups

* Anti-corruption.

* Climate, Energy & Sustainability.

* Digital Economy.

* Education.

* Employment & Social Protection.

* Gender.

* Global health.

* Infrastructure.

* International Financial Architecture.

* Local2global.

*Trade & Investment. 

Before taking the helm at Aloula, Al-Maeena headed the Zahra Breast Cancer Association and served as director of the Mini Jobs initiative at the Ministry of Labor and Social Development in Saudi Arabia. She is also a sports advocate and the co-founder of Riyadh United Women and Youth Sports Academy.

Her contributions to civil society have not gone unrewarded. Al-Maeena won the Sayidaty Award for social and humanitarian work in 2015 and the King Khaled nonprofit excellence award for 2018-2019.

For her achievements, Al-Maeena was an obvious choice for the G20 hosts as co-chair of the C20 summit, accompanying this year’s chair, Princess Nouf bint Muhammad Al-Saud, trustee and CEO of the King Khalid Foundation.

“It’s been an amazing experience working with the international committee, the chair and our sherpas, because it’s a very collective way of working based on teamwork and transparency,” Al-Maeena said. “There’s no hidden agenda. Our agenda is to empower people and to safeguard the planet and I totally believe in these principles and that’s the way I’m working.”

Civil society organizations fulfil a function that cannot always be met by the public or private sectors. They provide expertise, hold governments accountable, and explain complex issues in lay terms. They provide balance so world leaders take decisions that reflect the interests of citizens and not just big business. They are also open to collaboration, offering innovative solutions tried and tested at a local level. This is Al-Maeena’s bread and butter.

“Civil society is not a government entity nor is it a business entity. It’s always focusing on the people first. It’s people before profit,” she said. “It’s always about making sure they care about the environment. I believe in all the principles of the C20.”

Among this year’s big talking points is the social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disproportionately harmed the health and livelihoods of the world’s poorest. As this is a global crisis, Al-Maeena sees the C20 as the ideal platform to search for global solutions.

“As global citizens, not just as Saudi citizens, we are facing global challenges,” she said. “This year, I think it’s more and more evident with COVID-19 that everybody is facing the same problems: setbacks to education and healthcare systems, problems with the economy and jobs.”

Al-Maeena knows only too well what impact the pandemic has had on deprived communities in Saudi Arabia. Established in 1962 to support families in south Jeddah, Aloula has been at the forefront helping households cope with the biggest public-health challenge in the Kingdom’s history, assisting 4,000 people and more than 1,000 families in need.

“We as global citizens can come together at the same table and share the same principles and share the same concerns and try to come up with global solutions for these challenges,” Al-Maeena said.

Next year’s G20 summit will take place in Italy. What the C20 decides this week will carry over when Riyadh passes the baton to Rome.

“Every year after the summit there is a handover, so whatever Saudi Arabia is going to do, we are going to hand it over to Italy,” Al-Maeena said. “We will make sure to lay the groundwork because we need to keep up the momentum.”

