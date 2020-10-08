EasyJet warns first annual loss could top $1 billion

LONDON: British airline easyJet warned on Thursday its first ever annual loss could be as much as £845 million ($1.1 billion) as it was flying just 25 percent of planned capacity as a result of the pandemic.

The airline has signalled to the government it may need more financial support, according to media reports.

The headline loss before tax forecast for the year ended Sept. 30 of £815-£845 million was worse than the loss of £794 million expected by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

That is the first time easyJet, which was founded in 1995, has ever made a full-year loss.

With travel at very low levels, most European airlines are bleeding cash. EasyJet’s larger low-cost rival Ryanair has called this winter a “write-off.”

EasyJet said continued travel restrictions meant it would fly just 25 percent of planned capacity for the rest of 2020, behind Ryanair which is aiming for 40 percent in October.

At such levels and with no recovery in sight, easyJet’s finances will continue to remain under pressure. CEO Johan Lundgren called on Thursday for Britain to “step up with a bespoke package of measures” to help airlines.

To survive the pandemic so far, easyJet has taken a £600 million loan from the government, cut 4,500 jobs, raised £608 million from selling aircraft and tapped shareholders for £419 million. It said it might have to do more.

“EasyJet will continue to review its liquidity position on a regular basis and will continue to assess further funding opportunities, including sale and lease backs, should the need arise,” the airline said in a statement.

Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska said that easyJet was managing the downturn well, but like other airlines needed a recovery to come in 2021.

Otherwise, the analyst said, “the industry will face an existential threat.”