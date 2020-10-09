You are here

  • Home
  • Ghost town reopening upends Turkish Cypriot election

Ghost town reopening upends Turkish Cypriot election

Ersin Tatar, center, PM of the self-declared Turkish Cypriot state recognized only by Turkey, at the opening of the beachfront suburb of Varosha, Famagusta, Northern Cyprus, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8rrdy

Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

Ghost town reopening upends Turkish Cypriot election

  • The reopening of the ghost town of Varosha has given an 11th-hour boost to nationalist challenger Ersin Tatar
  • President Mustafa Akinci’s commitment to preserving a separate Turkish Cypriot identity has led to sometimes frosty relations with Ankara
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

NICOSIA: Turkish Cypriots vote Sunday in a presidential election upended by a controversial move sanctioned by Ankara restoring access to a beach resort sealed off since its Greek Cypriot inhabitants fled in 1974.
The reopening of the ghost town of Varosha gave an 11th-hour boost to nationalist challenger Ersin Tatar in his bid to unseat dovish incumbent Mustafa Akinci.
But the return of the one-time holiday destination of Hollywood stars to its former inhabitants has been a part of every plan to end the island’s decades-long division and the reopening of its ruins drew condemnation from the island’s internationally recognized government and from the European Union.
Sunday’s vote is the only Turkish Cypriot election that has any standing with the international community, which deals with the president as leader of the island’s minority community.
The breakaway state which Turkish Cypriot leaders declared in the north of the island in 1983 remains unrecognized, except by Ankara, whose role in its affairs has again been thrown into the spotlight by Thursday’s reopening of Varosha.
The Turkish Cypriot economy was already beset with problems when the coronavirus pandemic hit, forcing the postponement of the election from April.
The virus has dealt a heavy blow to two of the private sector’s mainstays, tourism and higher education.
Budget support from Ankara provides a vital lifeline for the large state sector but many Turkish Cypriots resent what they see as the erosion of their identity by creeping annexation.
“Since the president will be the leader in charge of protecting our rights, interests and future, they must have strong, sincere relations with Ankara,” said graphic designer Cagin Nevruz Ozsoy.
“But it must be on a political level, in line with the interests of the Cypriot people and not in their own interests,” the 24-year-old said.
Akinci won election in 2015 on a promise to relaunch UN-backed talks on ending the island’s long division.
Despite the collapse of those talks in Switzerland in July 2017, he is standing for re-election on a similarly dovish platform.
While his role in promoting the island’s reunification as a bizonal federation earned him international plaudits, his commitment to preserving a separate Turkish Cypriot identity has led to sometimes frosty relations with Ankara.
When earlier this year he described the prospect of Turkish annexation as “horrible,” Ankara called him “dishonest.”
In contrast, his main challenger Tatar, who currently serves as the breakaway state’s prime minister, higlighted his influence in Ankara with the reopening of Varosha, which he announced on Tuesday after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
But political scientist Bilge Azgin said the strategy could backfire because it “mobilized people who weren’t even going to vote.”
“They turned it into a referendum on respecting the people’s will,” Azgin told AFP.
Student Berke Cevik, 21, agreed, calling the decision “selfish and provocative.”
It is “a mistake which cannot be rectified,” he told AFP.
Before troops reopened Varosha, the campaign had been dominated by Turkey’s hunt for natural gas, which has pushed it into waters claimed by Cyprus and Greece.
Last weekend, Turkey pulled a drill ship away from Cyprus after being threatened with economic sanctions by EU leaders, who welcomed the move.
But Turkey’s move to reopen Varosha is likely to revive the sanctions threat.
Both Cyprus and Greece said they would make a new push for the bloc to impose sanctions next week.
No candidate is expected to win Sunday’s election outright. The field of 11, all of them men, will be whittled down to two for a second-round runoff the following Sunday.
Competing with Akinci for the votes of Turkish Cypriots eager to see reunification is former prime ministrer Tufan Erhurman, of the center-left Turkish Republican Party.
Also in the fray is the breakaway state’s former foreign minister Kudret Ozersay, who resigned on Tuesday in protest at Varosha’s reopening.
“There are at least three to four serious candidates,” said Ahmet Sozen, political science chair at the Eastern Mediterranean University in Famagusta, predicting that the runoff would be won by a candidate from the pro-reunification camp.

Topics: Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Varosha Mustafa Akinci Ersin Tatar

Related

World
Turkish Cypriot FM quits in protest at move to reopen ghost resort
World
Northern Cyprus set to reopen Cypriot ghost town on cease-fire lines

Moscow hosts Armenia-Azerbaijan talks as hopes rise for truce

Updated 23 min 14 sec ago
AFP

Moscow hosts Armenia-Azerbaijan talks as hopes rise for truce

  • Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly said there would be no halt to fighting until Armenian troops withdraw
  • Russia’s foreign ministry said the two countries’ top diplomats would hold talks in Moscow
Updated 23 min 14 sec ago
AFP

STEPANAKERT, Azerbaijan: Armenia and Azerbaijan were due to hold their first high-level talks on Friday after nearly two weeks of clashes over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, with hopes rising that a cease-fire could be brokered in Moscow.
France, which along with Russia and the United States is part of a group mediating the two countries’ long conflict, said there was a chance of a breakthrough but it was far from certain.
“We are moving toward a truce tonight or tomorrow but it’s still fragile,” President Emmanuel Macron’s office said in a statement to AFP.
Armenian and Azerbaijani defense officials said heavy clashes continued overnight and reported further civilian deaths, after Putin announced the meeting in Moscow late Thursday and appealed for a cease-fire on humanitarian grounds.
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly said there would be no halt to fighting until Armenian troops withdraw and vowed to continue the intervention until his army captured all of Karabakh.
Russia’s foreign ministry said on Friday the two countries’ top diplomats would hold talks in Moscow from 1200 GMT.
Renewed fighting over Karabakh — an ethnic Armenian region of Azerbaijan that broke from Baku’s control in a devastating war in the early 1990s — has claimed some 400 lives and forced thousands of people from their homes.
The heavy clashes erupted late last month, with both sides blaming the other for the biggest outbreak in violence since a 1994 cease-fire left the status of Karabakh in limbo.
The region’s declaration of independence has not been recognized by any country — even Armenia — and the international community regards it as part of Azerbaijan.
The Kremlin said late on Thursday that following a series of calls with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Aliyev, Putin had invited their foreign ministers to Moscow and called for an end to hostilities “in order to exchange dead bodies and prisoners.”
Previous diplomatic efforts to find a lasting solution to the decades-old stalemate have faltered.
Putin’s announcement of talks in Moscow came shortly after international mediators from France, Russia and the United States launched their first efforts to resolve the fighting in Geneva.
The countries make up the “Minsk Group” that has sought a solution to the Karabakh conflict for decades but have failed to stop sporadic outbreaks of fighting.
The negotiations in Geneva went ahead without Armenia, which refused to participate if the fighting was ongoing, and there were no public statements following the closed-door talks.
Pashinyan on Friday said his country was “ready for the resumption of the peace process,” while Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin during a visit to Yerevan said Russia was prepared to help bring about peace.
Since the fighting restarted both sides have accused the other of shelling areas populated by civilians and thousands of people have been displaced by the clashes.
The administrative center of the disputed region, Stepanakert, is dotted with wide craters and unexploded ordnance following days of shelling.
Armenia accused Azerbaijan on Thursday of hitting the iconic Ghazanchetsots (Holy Savior) Cathedral leaving a gaping whole in its roof and several journalists injured.
Armenia’s rights ombudsman Artak Beglaryan told AFP this week that the renewed fighting has displaced around half of Karabakh’s 140,000 residents and forced some 90 percent of its women and children from their homes.
Dozens of civilians have been confirmed killed and the Armenian side has acknowledged 350 military deaths, while Azerbaijan has not admitted to any fatalities among its troops.
Turkey’s strong backing for Azerbaijan has sown fears in the West that the conflict could spiral into a full-blown war embroiling Ankara with Moscow, which has a military treaty with Armenia.
Putin and Macron are among the world leaders to denounce the reported deployment of pro-Turkish fighters from Syria and Libya to Karabakh and Iran this week warned of “terrorists” who had joined the conflict from abroad.

Topics: Armenia Azerbaijan

Related

Middle-East
Armenia says Turkey seeks to continue genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh
World
Turkey urges world to stand by Azerbaijan in Karabakh

Latest updates

Ghost town reopening upends Turkish Cypriot election
Lebanon’s Sunni leader Hariri urges revival of French plan
Moscow hosts Armenia-Azerbaijan talks as hopes rise for truce
UN World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize
Oman to implement overnight curfew Oct. 11-24 to contain coronavirus — state TV

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.