You are here

  • Home
  • Iraqi-born British MP mulls donating pay rise to charity

Iraqi-born British MP mulls donating pay rise to charity

Nadhim Zahawi, right, with David Cameron, said he would ‘look at’ donating his pay rise to a charity in his local constituency Stratford-upon-Avon. (Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2ju7e

Updated 9 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Iraqi-born British MP mulls donating pay rise to charity

  • ‘I don’t think a pay rise is appropriate. It’s a privilege in many ways to serve your country’
  • Plan to increase MPs’ salary met with public fury amid hardships caused by pandemic
Updated 9 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Iraqi-born British parliamentarian Nadhim Zahawi has criticized plans for MPs to receive a £3,300 ($4,278) pay rise, saying he would “look at” donating his to a charity in his local constituency Stratford-upon-Avon.

“I don’t think a pay rise is appropriate,” the Conservative MP told Sky News. “I think it’s a privilege in many ways to serve your country.”

British MPs’ annual salary currently stands at £81,932. The increase would push it over £85,000. 

Most ministers — those chosen by the prime minister to carry out additional executive responsibilities — earn an additional sum on top of the baseline salary.

But Zahawi is one of the few ministers who take on additional responsibilities without further compensation.

Despite this, he said he “would certainly look at donating (the pay rise) to a very good cause, maybe the Shakespeare hospice in Stratford.”

Andrew Thomson, a head chef at a local Stratford-upon-Avon restaurant, said he welcomes his local MP’s planned donation.

“It’s nice to hear,” Thomson told Arab News, calling the pay rise for MPs “ridiculous at a time when people are losing their jobs.”

He added: “The people who deserve pay rises are those who work in the NHS (National Health Service) and supermarkets — the people who kept the country going while everyone sat at home.”

Zahawi’s office could not be reached for comment.

News of the planned pay rise has been met with public fury, with many pointing to the economic hardships that significant portions of the British population are experiencing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: Nadhim Zahawi British house of commons British MPs Stratford-upon-Avon

Related

World
British-Kurdish MP Nadhim Zahawi hits back in oil company pay row
Saudi Arabia
From Westminster to Makkah: Two British MPs join the Hajj pilgrimage

Spanish govt imposes state of emergency in virus-hit Madrid

The Spanish capital Madrid has experienced a sharp rise in recorded Covid-19 cases. (AP)
Updated 42 min 34 sec ago
AP

Spanish govt imposes state of emergency in virus-hit Madrid

  • Madrid residents have been left confused by the Spanish government's 'nauseating' coronavirus measures
  • Spain is experiencing one of Europe's worst coronavirus outbreaks
Updated 42 min 34 sec ago
AP

MADRID: Spain’s government declared a state of emergency in Madrid on Friday, wresting control of efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19 from local authorities in a region that is experiencing one of Europe’s most significant coronavirus outbreaks.
The step, which took immediate effect and lasts for two weeks, forced Madrid authorities to restore restrictions on travel that had been introduced by the national government but were struck down the previous day by a Madrid court ruling.
That successful legal challenge by Madrid officials was part of a long quarrel between the country’s main political parties over their coronavirus response. Those differences, and the changing rules, have often dismayed and confused local residents.
“Well, it is all very nauseating,” Vicente de la Torre, a 22-year-old Madrid mechanic, told The Associated Press. “We have no idea what we should do or what we shouldn’t do.”
The government announced the state of emergency after a hastily arranged Cabinet meeting in the wake of the court ruling. Health Minister Salvador Illa said the previous measures would come back into force and that only the legal framework for them was changing.
He told a press conference it was “undeniable” that there is community transmission in the Madrid region, not just isolated outbreaks, at a crucial juncture as winter approaches and respiratory problems increase.
“Action is needed, and today we couldn’t just stand by and do nothing,” Illa said. “It’s very important that this doesn’t spread to the rest of the country.”
The Madrid region’s 14-day infection rate of 563 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents is more than twice Spain’s national average of 256 and five times the European average rate of 113 for the week ending Sept. 27.
The central government’s measures prohibit all nonessential trips in and out of the capital and nine of its suburbs, affecting some 4.8 million people. Restaurants must close at 11 p.m. and stores at 10 p.m.. Both must limit occupancy to 50% of their capacity.
The national government had ordered police in Madrid to fine people if they left their municipalities without justification. More than 7,000 police officers will now be deployed to ensure the restrictions are observed, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said.
But Madrid’s conservative regional government opposed those restrictions, saying they were draconian and hurt the economy. Madrid’s regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, said her own, more moderate measures were enough to fight COVID-19.
A Madrid court on Thursday upheld the regional government’s appeal, saying the national government’s imposition of restrictions violated people’s fundamental liberties.
The spat has taken place against a backdrop of political differences: Spain’s national government is led by the center-left Socialist party, while the Madrid region is run by the country’s main opposition party, the conservative Popular Party.
“It seems to me like an ideological war that is trying to show who has more power,” said 18-year-old student Marta Illo. “They (the Spanish government) don’t really like the regional government of Madrid. And we the people of Madrid are paying the price for a fight that is really political and has nothing to do with us.”

Topics: Madrid Coronavirus (COVID-19) Spain coronavirus lockdown

Related

Offbeat
Splash! Coronavirus spawns portable pool fad in Spain
World
New virus restrictions come in force in two Spanish regions

Latest updates

Iraqi-born British MP mulls donating pay rise to charity
Focus: Oil and inequality
Pakistan bans social media App TikTok over “immoral” content -govt
Spanish govt imposes state of emergency in virus-hit Madrid
Iranian hospitals stop non-emergency treatment as COVID-19 crisis worsens

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.