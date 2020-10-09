Iraqi-born British MP mulls donating pay rise to charity

LONDON: Iraqi-born British parliamentarian Nadhim Zahawi has criticized plans for MPs to receive a £3,300 ($4,278) pay rise, saying he would “look at” donating his to a charity in his local constituency Stratford-upon-Avon.

“I don’t think a pay rise is appropriate,” the Conservative MP told Sky News. “I think it’s a privilege in many ways to serve your country.”

British MPs’ annual salary currently stands at £81,932. The increase would push it over £85,000.

Most ministers — those chosen by the prime minister to carry out additional executive responsibilities — earn an additional sum on top of the baseline salary.

But Zahawi is one of the few ministers who take on additional responsibilities without further compensation.

Despite this, he said he “would certainly look at donating (the pay rise) to a very good cause, maybe the Shakespeare hospice in Stratford.”

Andrew Thomson, a head chef at a local Stratford-upon-Avon restaurant, said he welcomes his local MP’s planned donation.

“It’s nice to hear,” Thomson told Arab News, calling the pay rise for MPs “ridiculous at a time when people are losing their jobs.”

He added: “The people who deserve pay rises are those who work in the NHS (National Health Service) and supermarkets — the people who kept the country going while everyone sat at home.”

Zahawi’s office could not be reached for comment.

News of the planned pay rise has been met with public fury, with many pointing to the economic hardships that significant portions of the British population are experiencing due to the coronavirus pandemic.