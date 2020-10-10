You are here

  Saudi air defenses shoot down Houthi drone

Saudi air defenses shoot down Houthi drone

Saudi air defenses deployed across the Kingdom's border with Yemen are shown in this file photo. (SPA photo)
Updated 10 October 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a armed drone launched from Yemen toward the southern part of the Kingdom, a spokesman for the Arab coalition supporting Yemen's legitimate government said on Saturday.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the drone was shot down early Saturday, but gave no further details.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi "terrorists" have been launching missile, drone and rocket strikes targeting civilian centers in Saudi Arabia for the past few years.

 

 

Saudi ministries tweet tree emojis in green push against deforestation 

Updated 10 October 2020
Arab News

Several Saudi ministries have been tweeting tree emojis on Saturday in a push to promote the planting of trees in the Kingdom.
The campaign began on the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources Twitter account, followed by the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and other ministries after. 
Saudi Arabia loses 120,000 hectares of trees every year through destruction and the logging industry.


A national afforestation campaign was launched in Saudi Arabia last October.
The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture said earlier this year that although natural vegetation across the country had suffered in the past four decades, modern technologies such as satellites and drones could be used to track down individuals or businesses harming the Kingdom’s vegetation.

 

