Saudi air defenses shoot down Houthi drone

RIYADH: Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a armed drone launched from Yemen toward the southern part of the Kingdom, a spokesman for the Arab coalition supporting Yemen's legitimate government said on Saturday.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the drone was shot down early Saturday, but gave no further details.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi "terrorists" have been launching missile, drone and rocket strikes targeting civilian centers in Saudi Arabia for the past few years.