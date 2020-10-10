You are here

  • Home
  • Appearing at White House, Trump holds first public event since COVID-19 diagnosis

Appearing at White House, Trump holds first public event since COVID-19 diagnosis

US President Donald Trump gestures as he stands on a White House balcony speaking to supporters gathered for a campaign rally that the White House is calling a “peaceful protest” in Washington, US, Oct. 10, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/762ng

Updated 49 sec ago
Reuters

Appearing at White House, Trump holds first public event since COVID-19 diagnosis

  • Standing alone and not wearing a mask, Trump spoke from the White House balcony
  • The White House has not released the results of Trump's latest COVID-19 test, and has declined to say when he last tested negative
Updated 49 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump made his first public appearance since returning to the White House on Monday from a three-day stay in hospital for COVID-19, even as his aides remained silent on whether he is still contagious.
Standing alone and not wearing a mask, Trump spoke from the White House balcony at an event called "a peaceful protest for law & order," attended by a few hundred people standing on the lawn below. His appearance is seen as a first step toward resuming full campaigning next week.
Speaking without hesitation, Trump appeared to be back to his usual rallying form, boasting about his record and hurling unsubstantiated allegations against his opponents as a packed crowd of supporters chanted, "We love you."
It was the first public event Trump has held since he was released from the hospital on Monday, when some observers watching his return to the White House said he appeared at times to be short of breath.
The White House has released videos and Trump has called into television shows since then, but this was the public's first chance to see the president live.
The White House has not released the results of Trump's latest COVID-19 test, and has declined to say when he last tested negative. A White House spokeswoman said on Friday that Trump would be tested for COVID-19 and would not go out in public if it was determined he could still spread the virus.
Scott Atlas, the doctor advising Trump, declined to comment on Trump's last test when approached by Reuters outside the event cordon. He was not wearing a mask.
Trump, who has campaigned on a law-and-order theme during recent months of sometimes violent protests for racial justice, told Saturday's gathering that the Republican Party had the support of America's police forces.
"We have law enforcement watching," he said. "We're on the side of right."
Trump's efforts to portray himself as tough on crime have had little impact on his standing in national opinion polls, which show him trailing his Democratic challenger Joe Biden by double digits. But the gap between the two candidates is narrower in the battleground states that may determine who wins the White House.

Topics: Donald Trump Coronavirus

Related

World
Coronavirus-stricken Trump itching to hit campaign trail again as Biden keeps poll lead
World
Trump may not be out of the woods but can go home, Conley says

Pakistani toddler’s murder sparks outrage

Updated 10 October 2020
AFP

Pakistani toddler’s murder sparks outrage

  • Zainab disappeared Tuesday while playing outside her village home in Charsadda district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
  • “Initial medical reports have confirmed the minor girl was raped before murder,” a district police chief said
Updated 10 October 2020
AFP

PESHAWAR: Police in northwest Pakistan have made a string of arrests as they search for the killer of a two-year-old girl whose rape and murder have drawn comparisons to an infamous 2018 killing that sparked riots.
The girl, Zainab, disappeared Tuesday while playing outside her village home in Charsadda district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Her body was discovered a day later, prompting a large-scale manhunt that by Saturday had led to the arrests of at least 17 men, district police chief Muhammad Shoaib told AFP.
Additionally, police took DNA samples from about 400 people, he said.
“Initial medical reports have confirmed the minor girl was raped before murder,” Shoaib said.
The incident was reminiscent of an early 2018 case in which a six-year old girl — also called Zainab — was raped and murdered in the eastern city of Kasur, in Punjab province.
The killing sparked outrage across Pakistan, with violence erupting in Kasur as thousands swarmed police stations and set fire to politicians’ homes, while Pakistanis across the country took to social media demanding action.
Her killer was hanged later that year.
This week’s case has led to growing outrage on social media, with #JusticeforZainab and #AnotherZainab circulating widely on Pakistani Twitter.

Topics: Pakistan rape

Related

Special
Pakistan
Set an example, Zainab’s father urges government

Latest updates

Aden seaport authorities demand hire charge before dumping fertilizers
Three dead as forest fires burn in Syria, Lebanon
Israeli-Palestinian tensions escalate ahead of settlement expansion
Telecom Egypt looks to cooperate with Huawei
Appearing at White House, Trump holds first public event since COVID-19 diagnosis

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.