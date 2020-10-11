You are here

UK Daesh 'Beatles' group set to be represented by #MeToo lawyers

Alexanda Kotey is shown on a screen during a virtual hearing in US District Court in Virginia on Oct. 7, 2020 in this courtroom sketch. (Reuters)
Updated 11 October 2020
Arab News

UK Daesh 'Beatles' group set to be represented by #MeToo lawyers

  • El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey have hired lawyers who represented actress Rose McGowan
  • McGowan was the first public accuser of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein
Updated 11 October 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Two terrorists of British origin being tried in the US for their affiliation and actions with Daesh in Syria are assembling a group of world-famous lawyers to represent them in their upcoming legal battle.
El Shafee Elsheikh, 32, and Alexanda Kotey, 36, dubbed the “Beatles” due to their British connection, have hired lawyers who represented actress Rose McGowan, the first public accuser of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.
The accused, who have been stripped of their British citizenship since their capture in Syria in 2018, were secretly flown from an American military base to the US. They have recently appeared via videolink in a Virginian court for the start of legal proceedings, where they pleaded not guilty to eight charges relating to the torture and murder of Western hostages.
Their star-studded legal team includes lawyers who defended American archbishop Theodore McCarrick, who was defrocked by Pope Francis after a Vatican investigation found him guilty of sexually abusing a 16-year-old boy. 
Another solicitor set to defend the Daesh duo is Jessica Carmichael, who last year took up the case of a US police officer who became an Daesh supporter. Carmichael also represented McGowan in her iconic #MeToo case. 
Elsheikh, however, is expected to rely most heavily on the expertise of Edward B MacMahon, a defense attorney who has represented several terrorists tried in the US. His past clients include Walid bin Attash, who he defended in Guantanamo Bay after he was involved in the planning of the 9/11 attacks.
MacMahon has also defended British national Zacarias Moussaoui, dubbed the “20th hijacker” in the 9/11 atrocities. 
Moussaoui, who studied in London before his terroristic activities, was spared the death penalty following his trial in a Virginia court, the same one where Elsheikh and Kotey will be tried.
Like Moussaoui, the so-called “Beatles” will not face the death penalty after the US Attorney-General William Barr assured the British domestic security service MI5 it was off the table in exchange for intelligence used in court.

British PM to unveil new coronavirus rules

Updated 7 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

British PM to unveil new coronavirus rules

  • Moves to work closely with local leaders from England’s worst-hit areas
Updated 7 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce new measures to tackle a growing coronavirus crisis on Monday, moving to work more closely with local leaders from England’s worst affected areas.

With Johnson reluctant to repeat a national lockdown that would further hurt a struggling economy, the government is trying to contain a surge in cases, as well as growing anger, in parts of northern and central England.

Robert Jenrick, Britain’s housing minister, refused on Sunday to detail the measures Johnson would announce, but suggested that more work would be done with local leaders. “In addition to the basic simple rules that apply to the whole country, we are designing a framework for those places for where the virus is very strong,” Jenrick told Sky News. “We want the strongest possible working relationship now between central government and local government,” he said. “So it’s right that we take action in those communities and  design the measures in conjunction with people who know those places best.”

Jenrick said local leaders would be more involved in contact tracing after the robustness of Britain’s test-and-trace system has been repeatedly questioned, and that there would be more guidance on travel.

The government, local media said, might also introduce a three tier-system to try to simplify the rules and the messaging, which opposition parties and some in the governing Conservative Party say has been too confusing and might have contributed to rising cases.

But the government might have to do more to quell growing anger in northern England, where some areas have been under tightened restrictions for weeks.

Labour said the government needed to offer more financial support if businesses were told to close, and that the opposition party would work on offering an alternative package to one announced by Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday. 

“What we really want ... is the government to come forward with a package of financial support that enables people to comply with the health restrictions,” Lisa Nandy, Labour’s foreign policy chief, told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show.

“We will try and frame the terms on a debate and vote in the House of Commons, so there is an opportunity to put forward an alternative support package.”

Topics: Boris Johnson Britain Coronavirus

Related

World
Aide to British PM Dominic Cummings says he doesn’t regret COVID-19 lockdown trip
World
No end to lockdown yet but 'careful' easing begins, British PM Johnson says

