Saudi Arabia reaps rewards of gas-saving technology

Compared with other G20 nations, the Kingdom ranks fourth in terms of flaring intensity. (Supplied)
  • As of 2018, the MGS gathered almost 3.5 trillion cubic feet per year and is one of the world’s largest single hydrocarbon networks
RIYADH: The Master Gas System (MGS) led to Saudi Arabia to save more than 18 billion cubic feet per day of gas in 2018 and meet growing energy demands, experts have said.

Majed Al-Suwailem, a leading researcher at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC), said the energy-saving measures would have been impossible without the development of the Kingdom’s advanced gas technology.

“The MGS is a network of gas-gathering facilities and pipelines to capture, process and utilize gas as fuel for power generation and feedstock for the gas-based petrochemical industries in Jubail and Yanbu. Over time, the MGS has been expanded as more oil and non-associated gas fields have been placed on stream, and as demand has risen for dry gas in the power sector,” said Al-Suwailem.

“As of 2018, the MGS gathered almost 3.5 trillion cubic feet per year and is one of the world’s largest single hydrocarbon networks. It includes 4,000 km of pipelines, 50 gas oil separation plants, seven gas plants, and two natural gas liquid units,” he added.

Compared with other G20 nations, the Kingdom ranks fourth in terms of flaring intensity (a measurement of cubic feet of gas flared per barrel of oil produced), said Al-Suwailem. He added that many technologies were previously used, including zero discharge technologies at wellheads and gas flare recovery systems in facilities. His remarks are based on a commentary and study recently published by KASPARC, titled: “Saudi Arabia’s Gas Flaring Mitigation Experience.” Al-Suwailem led the study.

The report, which explores Saudi Arabia’s gas demand, domestic gas supply and natural gas trade in a global context, said the Kingdom follows Italy, France and Turkey of the G20 nations in flaring intensity rankings. The result means the Kingdom is one of the most successful countries worldwide in combating gas flaring pollution.

In the report, researchers identify four reasons why oil operators choose to flare or vent associated gas, a byproduct of oil extraction at wellheads and gathering stations, including infrastructure constraints, a lack of financial incentive to capture and process gas, poor regulatory frameworks and binding contractual rights.

KAPSARC’s report also called for other countries to learn lessons from the Kingdom’s experience in reducing gas flaring in the oil industry. Governments can exercise pressure on operators to collaborate on flaring mitigation and also provide financial incentives to capture, process, compress and transport gas to consumer markets, the report added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Master Gas System (MGS) King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC)

Pandemic fuels New York used car sale surge, risking ‘Carmageddon’

Updated 21 min 40 sec ago
AFP

Pandemic fuels New York used car sale surge, risking ‘Carmageddon’

  • Fears rise of gridlocked, exhaust-choked, and crash-laden city due to the new trend in the Big Apple
Updated 21 min 40 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: Increasing numbers of New Yorkers are buying cars as they avoid public transport because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, igniting the second-hand market but undermining hopes of less congestion in the Big Apple.

Julien Genestoux, 35, never owned a car when he lived in Lyon, Rome and San Francisco. And he got through five years in New York without needing one.

“Using a car in the city is a nightmare,” he told AFP. “There’s the traffic jams, going round for hours looking for somewhere to park.”

“For me, it was not practical at all. But here it has become necessary unfortunately.”

A few weeks ago, Genestoux, who has three children, finally took the plunge and bought a family car from a used-car website.

It has allowed his family to escape New York at a time when virtually all its cultural activities are shut down. Genestoux has swapped weekends in Central Park for trips to Rockaway beach.

He was the last of his group of friends to buy a car — none of them had ever owned one before the pandemic.

The Manheim used vehicle value index, which tracks price trends in the US, reached an all-time high of 163.7 in August, against 141.3 a year ago. In early June, second-hand car dealer Chris Stylianou was close to completely emptying his stock, something he had never come close to achieving in his 30-year career.

“A car I was buying for $5,000 two years ago, I end up (paying) $5,500 today. Same car, same model, same condition,” said Stylianou, owner of Major Auto Show in Brooklyn. “People were buying just to avoid public transportation. Anything that was good to go would go,” he added.

Rudy Blocker, a used-car salesman at A Class Auto Sales, also in Brooklyn, believes the surge in purchases was helped by weekly $600 checks the government sent to unemployed Americans until the end of July to help stimulate the economy.

“People had a little money and it was burning their pocket,” he said.

Sales of new cars have not soared, however.

While they have picked up since June, they are still significantly down from 2019 for all major makers.

“With a lease, you’d have to commit for three years,” said epidemiologist Magdalena Cerda, who bought a BMW station wagon for $35,000.

“When you buy a new car you are losing so much money just as soon as you drive it out of the parking lot. It seemed like a better investment just to buy a used car,” she added.

Cerda, the mother of a seven-year-old girl, wanted a temporary fix because she hopes New York City will one day return to normal and she’ll be able to safely take the subway again.

“Everyone hopes it is just temporary,” agreed Genestoux.

“If the situation returns to normal, I think we would get rid of the car,” he added.

Neither Genestoux or Cerda use their new vehicles on weekdays, unlike the tens of thousands of New Yorkers who now hit the road every day.

“It’s different people (from before). It’s people who work around here,” said Fernando Bajana, manager of the GGMC Seven Eleven parking lot in Midtown, Manhattan.

“Before they came to work using public transportation but now they are afraid to do so.”

Transportation Alternatives, a nonprofit that works to take cars off New York’s streets, noted in September that despite most New Yorkers working from home “traffic is down only 9 percent compared to last year.”

The group warned that without action the city faces becoming a “gridlocked, exhaust-choked, and crash-laden ‘Carmageddon.’”

Self-proclaimed champion of the fight against pollution Mayor Bill de Blasio has not yet laid out any plan to prevent congestion borne of the pandemic.

A pre-pandemic congestion charge scheme for midtown Manhattan scheduled for January 2021 has been postponed until at least the end of 2021.

“If today people buy cars, I think that shows there is also a failure of public transport policies in the city,” said Genestoux.

Topics: used cars New York

