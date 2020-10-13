Egypt to host meeting between Libyan Parliament representatives and State Council

You are here

Egypt fully believed in working on all paths aimed at resolving the Libyan crisis. (AFP/File)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Over the past few years, we have brought views closer and brought about a rapprochement between all parts of the Libyan state, Kamel said
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Two delegations from the Libyan House of Representatives and the State Council in Cairo will discuss, for three days, constitutional issues and presidential and parliamentary elections under the auspices of the UN, with the aim of resolving the Libyan crisis and the country’s new constitution.

The director of the Egyptian General Intelligence, Abbas Kamel, said at the opening of the meeting that the time had come to fulfill the Libyan people’s aspirations for stability, by pushing for a political path so that the country had a constitution that defined political powers and responsibilities, leading to presidential and parliamentary elections.

“Over the past few years, we have brought views closer and brought about a rapprochement between all parts of the Libyan state, and opened up to all parties seeking to resolve the crisis,” Kamel said.

He added that Egypt sought to preserve the unity and integrity of Libya’s territories, stressing Egypt’s adherence to the political settlement under the auspices of the UN. He explained the need for a solution without interference from any external parties.

Kamel said that the city of Hurghada recently hosted security and military track meetings between a Libyan army delegation and a delegation representing Al-Wefaq government, that paved the way for the 5+5 talks under the auspices of the UN.

The discussions were positive, and Egypt fully believed in working on all paths aimed at resolving the Libyan crisis so that its citizens could enjoy stability, he added.

During the past few days, political and security meetings on Libya were launched in Morocco, Switzerland and Egypt, which recently hosted meetings of security and military delegations representing the Government of National Accord and the General Command of the Libyan Army on Sept. 28 and 29.

The recommendations from the Hurghada talks also included taking urgent measures to exchange detainees due to military operations before the end of next October, by forming specialized committees from the concerned parties, as well as launching media campaigns to spread tolerance and reconciliation, rejecting violence and terrorism.

UAE and Israel leaders hold post-accord phone talks

Israeli members of parliament attend the Knesset Plenary Hall session ahead of the vote on the National Law which speaks of Israel as the historic homeland of the Jews and says they have a "unique" right to self-determination there, late on July 18, 2018. (AFP)
Reuters

UAE and Israel leaders hold post-accord phone talks

  • Israel is the only Middle East country flying the advanced warplane and has voiced concern its supply to other nations in the region could jeopardize its military edge
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Cabinet approved a normalization deal with the UAE on Monday and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and Abu Dhabi’s crown prince had spoken and agreed to meet soon.
The US-brokered “treaty of peace” establishing full relations with the Gulf country broke new diplomatic ground in the region, where concern over Iran is
high, even as Palestinians condemned the pact as betrayal of their quest for statehood in Israeli-occupied land.
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan tweeted on Monday that he and Netanyahu had discussed strengthening bilateral ties and the prospects for peace in the area.
In an official statement that coincided with an Israeli Cabinet vote approving the Sept. 15 agreement with the UAE, Netanyahu said he and Sheikh Mohammed would meet soon.
“At the weekend, I spoke with my friend, the crown prince ... and invited him to visit Israel,” Netanyahu said.
“He invited me to visit Abu Dhabi. But first, we will see a UAE delegation here and another one of our delegations will go there.”
A source familiar with plans for the delegations’ visits said Israeli representatives accompanied by US officials will fly to Bahrain on Oct. 18 and travel on to the UAE the next day before returning to Israel with a UAE team on Oct. 20.

BACKGROUND

The US-brokered ‘treaty of peace’ establishing full relations with the Gulf country broke new diplomatic ground in the region.

Commenting on his conversation with Sheikh Mohammed, Netanyahu said: “We spoke about cooperation that we are promoting in investment, tourism, energy, technology and other spheres.”
In a sign of burgeoning Israel-UAE cooperation, a ship from the UAE docked on Monday at Israel’s port of Haifa, carrying a cargo of 15 containers along a shipping line between India, the UAE, Israel and the US.
While the normalization accord has already inspired commercial deal-making with the Gulf’s trade, finance, tourism and travel hub, Israeli officials have objected to the UAE’s potential purchase of US-made F-35 stealth fighter jets in a separate side deal.
Israel is the only Middle East country flying the advanced warplane and has voiced concern its supply to other nations in the region could jeopardize its military edge.
Israel has also said it would oppose any sale of the plane to Qatar, whose Iran links trouble Israel, after a Reuters report that Doha had submitted a formal request to Washington to buy the Lockheed Martin Corp. stealth jet.
Israeli cabinet approval of the accord with the UAE opened the way for Israel’s parliament to ratify it, in a vote likely to be held later this week.
Israel and Bahrain, which signed a “declaration of peace” at the White House ceremony last month, are still discussing details of a full accord.

