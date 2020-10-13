Egypt to host meeting between Libyan Parliament representatives and State Council

CAIRO: Two delegations from the Libyan House of Representatives and the State Council in Cairo will discuss, for three days, constitutional issues and presidential and parliamentary elections under the auspices of the UN, with the aim of resolving the Libyan crisis and the country’s new constitution.

The director of the Egyptian General Intelligence, Abbas Kamel, said at the opening of the meeting that the time had come to fulfill the Libyan people’s aspirations for stability, by pushing for a political path so that the country had a constitution that defined political powers and responsibilities, leading to presidential and parliamentary elections.

“Over the past few years, we have brought views closer and brought about a rapprochement between all parts of the Libyan state, and opened up to all parties seeking to resolve the crisis,” Kamel said.

He added that Egypt sought to preserve the unity and integrity of Libya’s territories, stressing Egypt’s adherence to the political settlement under the auspices of the UN. He explained the need for a solution without interference from any external parties.

Kamel said that the city of Hurghada recently hosted security and military track meetings between a Libyan army delegation and a delegation representing Al-Wefaq government, that paved the way for the 5+5 talks under the auspices of the UN.

The discussions were positive, and Egypt fully believed in working on all paths aimed at resolving the Libyan crisis so that its citizens could enjoy stability, he added.

During the past few days, political and security meetings on Libya were launched in Morocco, Switzerland and Egypt, which recently hosted meetings of security and military delegations representing the Government of National Accord and the General Command of the Libyan Army on Sept. 28 and 29.

The recommendations from the Hurghada talks also included taking urgent measures to exchange detainees due to military operations before the end of next October, by forming specialized committees from the concerned parties, as well as launching media campaigns to spread tolerance and reconciliation, rejecting violence and terrorism.