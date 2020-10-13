EU countries adopt common travel guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic

You are here

The EU travel guidelines are not legally binding as border controls and health matters remain the responsibility of national governments. (AFP file photo)
  • Envoys for the 27 member states agree on a common approach to travel restrictions and testing
  • The guidelines are not legally binding as border controls and health matters remain the responsibility of national governments
BRUSSELS: European Union countries on Tuesday approved a series of guidelines aimed at facilitating free movement across the bloc and avoiding further disruption during the coronavirus pandemic.
During a meeting in Luxembourg, envoys for the 27 member states agreed on a common approach to travel restrictions and testing to help citizens and workers get more clarity on how they can transit across the continent.
In March, several EU nations hastily closed their borders in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus, even though the EU’s Schengen agreement allows residents to move freely between countries without visas. The action blocked traffic and medical equipment.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our daily lives in many ways. Travel restrictions have made it difficult for some of our citizens to get to work, to university or to visit their loved ones,” said Michael Roth, the German minister for Europe. “It is our common duty to ensure coordination on any measures which affect free movement and to give our citizens all the information they need when deciding on their travel.”
Member states agreed to provide coronavirus data to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), which will publish a weekly map sorting regions according to the severity of coronavirus outbreaks.
The criteria used to define the colored zones – green, orange and red – are the number of newly notified cases per 100,000 in the past 14 days as well as the testing rate and the test positivity rate in the past week.
Member states agreed that they should not restrict free movement of people traveling from or to green areas, but national EU governments will continue to set their own restrictions such as quarantines or mandatory testing upon arrival for people coming from orange or red zones.
A region will be classified as green if the 14-day notification rate is lower than 25 and the test positivity rate below 4%. Under the criteria adopted Tuesday, most EU regions would be either red or orange.
“This agreement avoids border closures and favors the least penalizing health control measures, such as testing,” said Clement Beaune, the French minister for Europe. “Last but not least, essential movements, especially those of frontier workers, will be secured.”
The EU council said member states should not deny access to persons traveling from other EU nations and urged them to “respect the differences in the epidemiological situation between orange and red areas and act in a proportionate manner” if they decide to apply restrictions.
EU countries also agreed to provide timely information to their neighbors about new restrictions – if possible 48 hours in advance – and to develop a harmonized passenger locator form for all means of transport.
The guidelines are not legally binding as border controls and health matters remain the responsibility of national governments.

Johnson & Johnson pauses coronavirus vaccine trials due to unexplained illness

  • Such pauses are normal in big trials, which can include tens of thousands of people
  • Last month, J&J said its vaccine candidate produced a strong immune response in an early-to-mid stage clinical trial
Johnson & Johnson has paused clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, delaying one of the highest profile efforts to contain the global pandemic.
The move comes around a month after AstraZeneca also suspended trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine — which uses a similar technology — due to a participant falling ill.
J&J said on Monday the illness was being reviewed by an independent data and safety monitoring board as well as the US group’s clinical and safety physicians.
The company, which reports quarterly financial results on Tuesday morning, said such pauses are normal in big trials, which can include tens of thousands of people.
It added the voluntary “study pause” in giving doses of the vaccine candidate was different from a “regulatory hold” imposed by health authorities.
AstraZeneca last month paused late-stage trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine developed with the University of Oxford due to an unexplained illness in a British study participant.
While AstraZeneca’s trials in Britain, Brazil, South Africa and India have since resumed, its US trial is still on hold, pending a regulatory review.
The J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines are both based on a so-called adenovirus, a harmless modified virus that instructs human cells to produce vaccine proteins.
They are both also part of the US government’s Operation Warp Speed program to support vaccine development.
“This could be a second case of adenoviral vaccine to spur safety concerns,” said Bryan Garnier analyst Olga Smolentseva.
AstraZeneca and medical experts say trial suspensions to look into the cause of a participant’s illness are not uncommon. Underwriters of clinical trial insurance have said premiums for coronavirus vaccines studies are only marginally higher than for pre-pandemic vaccines.
J&J on Sept. 22 became the fourth Warp-Speed participant to enter the final stage of testing on humans, with the aim of enrolling 60,000 volunteers in the United States and abroad.
“Everybody is on the alert because of what happened with AstraZeneca,” Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, said by email, adding it could take a week to gather information.
“This is likely to be a neurological event,” he said.
Last month, J&J said its vaccine candidate produced a strong immune response in an early-to-mid stage clinical trial. This prompted the company to start the large-scale trial, with results expected by the end of this year or early 2021.
J&J declined to elaborate on the illness due to privacy concerns. It did say some participants in studies get placebos, and it was not always clear whether a person suffering a serious adverse event in a trial received a placebo or the treatment.
Stat News reported the pause earlier, citing a document sent to outside researchers, which stated that a “pausing rule” had been met, the online system used to enroll patients in the study had been closed and the data and safety monitoring board would be convened.

