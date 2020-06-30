You are here

EU reopens its borders to 14 nations but not to US tourists

The European Union announced Tuesday that it will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks. (Reuters/File Photo)
AP

  • Travelers from other big countries like Russia, Brazil and India will also miss out
BRUSSELS: The European Union announced Tuesday that it will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.
Travelers from other big countries like Russia, Brazil and India will also miss out.
Citizens from the following countries will be allowed into the EU's 27 members and four other nations in Europe's visa-free Schengen travel zone: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.
The EU said China is “subject to confirmation of reciprocity,” meaning it must lift all restrictions on European citizens entering China before it will allow Chinese citizens back in.
Countries considered for the safe list are also expected to lift any bans they might have in place on European travelers.
As Europe’s economies reel from the impact of the coronavirus, southern EU countries like Greece, Italy and Spain are desperate to entice back sun-loving visitors and breathe life into their damaged tourism industries.
More than 15 million Americans are estimated to travel to Europe each year, while some 10 million Europeans head across the Atlantic.
Still, many people both inside and outside Europe remain wary of travel in the coronavirus era, given the unpredictability of the pandemic and the possibility of second waves of infection that could affect flights and hotel bookings. Tens of thousands of travelers had a frantic, chaotic scramble in March to get home as the pandemic swept across the world and borders slammed shut.
EU envoys to Brussels have launched a written procedure which would see the list endorsed Tuesday as long as no objections are raised by member countries. The list is expected to contain up to 15 countries that have virus infection rates comparable to those in the EU.
The countries would also have to lift any bans they might have on European travelers. The list of permitted nations is to be updated every 14 days, with new countries being added or even dropping off depending on if they are keeping the disease under control.
The daily number of new confirmed cases in the United States has surged over the past week. The US has the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak, with nearly 2.6 million people confirmed infected and over 126,000 dead, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University that experts say understates the pandemic’s true toll due to limited testing and other reasons.
In contrast, aside from a notable recent outbreak tied to a slaughterhouse in western Germany, the virus’s spread has generally stabilized across much of continental Europe.
In March, President Donald Trump suspended all people from Europe’s ID check-free travel zone from entering the U.S., making it unlikely now that U.S. citizens would qualify to enter the EU.
The EU imposed restrictions on non-essential travel to its 27 nations, plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, which are part of the Schengen open-borders area, in March to halt the spread of the virus. Non-EU citizens who are already living in Europe are not included in the ban.
The EU list does not apply to travel to Britain, which left the EU in January. Britain now requires all incoming travelers — bar a few exceptions like truck drivers — to go into a self-imposed 14-day quarantine, although the measure is under review and is likely to ease in the coming weeks. The requirement also applies to UK citizens.

Iran passes death sentence, upholds jail term in French-linked cases

Updated 30 June 2020
AFP

Iran passes death sentence, upholds jail term in French-linked cases

  • Ruhollah Zam was accused of playing an active role in anti-government protests
Updated 30 June 2020
AFP

TERHAN: Iran on Tuesday sentenced to death an opposition figure who had lived in exile in France before his arrest last year, and separately upheld a five-year jail term for a French-Iranian academic.
Although they are both parties to a landmark 2015 nuclear deal, Tehran and Paris have seen their relations deteriorate in the past year.
France was among the countries that passed a resolution last week at the UN’s nuclear watchdog calling on Iran to clarify whether it had undertaken undeclared nuclear activities in the early 2000s, in a move condemned by the Islamic republic.
The 2015 accord gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program, but the agreement has been on life-support since 2018, when the United States unilaterally withdrew.
Opposition figure Ruhollah Zam — who had reportedly been living in Paris before Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced his arrest in October — was accused of playing an active role in anti-government protests sparked by economic hardship during the winter of 2017-18.
Authorities said he incited unrest through a channel on the Telegram messaging application called Amadnews.
“The court has considered 13 counts of charges together as instance of ‘corruption on earth’ and therefore passed the death sentence,” said judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili.
Corruption on earth is one of the most serious offenses under Iranian law.
Zam was also sentenced to time served over other charges, Esmaili added, noting that the sentences can be appealed.
The Revolutionary Guards described him as a “counter-revolutionary” who was “directed by France’s intelligence service.”
The Guards did not specify when or where Zam had been apprehended.
Paris-based media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said Zam had been a refugee in France since 2011.
He had made a trip to Iraq last autumn for unknown reasons and never returned, according to his wife and the non-governmental organization.
Esmaili also announced that a five-year sentence for Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah had been upheld.
She was sentenced in May over “security charges including conspiring against national security,” and will “serve five years” including time served since her arrest, Esmaili told a news conference.
A research director at Sciences Po university in Paris, Adelkhah was detained in June last year and has been in custody since.
She is a dual national, a status Iran does not recognize.
Her French colleague and partner Roland Marchal, who was detained around the same time while visiting her in Tehran, was freed in March in an apparent prisoner swap.
Marchal is also a researcher at the Center for International Research (CERI) at Sciences Po.
He was freed after France released Iranian engineer Jallal Rohollahnejad, who faced extradition to the United States over accusations he violated US sanctions against Iran.
Adelkhah and Marchal’s cases have been a thorn in relations between Tehran and Paris for months.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in May condemned Adelkhah’s sentence as a “political” verdict and demanded her immediate release.
Adelkhah’s support committee has expressed concern over her vulnerability to any outbreak of the novel coronavirus in prison, following a 49-day hunger strike she mounted between late December and February.
Iran is battling the Middle East’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, which has claimed more than 10,800 lives.

