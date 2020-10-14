You are here

Umrah app adds new permits for prayers in holy mosques

Visits and prayers in the holy mosques are planned according to available capacity approved by the authorities. (Reuters)
  • The Eatmarna app is available on smartphones
JEDDAH: A new set of permits was added for pilgrims in the Umrah app Eatmarna on Tuesday, the undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and supervisor of the app, Abdulrahman Shams, announced.
“The new permits include one for prayers in the Grand Mosque, one (for) prayers in the Prophet’s Sacred Chamber in the Prophet’s Mosque, and one for greeting the Prophet,” he said.
Shams added that the app, which started with the Umrah permit only, will add new permits gradually.
The Eatmarna app is available on smartphones (Android and via the App Store) and aims to enable pilgrims to plan their Umrah during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in advance.
Visits and prayers in the holy mosques are planned according to available capacity approved by the authorities, ensuring the provision of a spiritual and safe atmosphere that adheres to precautionary measures.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday 19 new COVID-19-related deaths. The Kingdom’s death toll now stands at 5,087.
There were 474 new cases reported across the country, meaning 340,089 people had now contracted the disease. There were 8,663 active cases, with 839 in critical condition.
According to the Ministry of Health, Makkah recorded the highest number of cases in the Kingdom with 59, while Madinah reported 58, and Riyadh 29.
In addition, 500 more patients had recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 326,339.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 7,109,978 PCR tests, with 49,495 carried out in the last 24 hours.

KSRelief continues helping Sudan flood victims

Updated 14 October 2020
SPA

KSRelief continues helping Sudan flood victims

Updated 14 October 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Tuesday distributed over 42 tons of food items among flood victims in Khartoum, Sudan.
In addition to sending aid to flood victims, the Kingdom is also assisting the country in its fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
Earlier this week, the center handed over 100 tons of dates as a gift from Saudi Arabia to Sudan.
The Kingdom had been one of the largest donors to Sudan, with a total amount of donations exceeding $1.2 billion until 2019.
The center also organized a lecture on COVID-19 at its clinics operation in the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan.
Thirty-four Syrian refugees, who are health practitioners by profession, took part in the lecture given by Dr. Zakia Bukhari, a consultant on epidemiology and infectious diseases.
The aim of the lecture was to create awareness about ways to check the spread of the virus.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

